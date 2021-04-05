Spring is a great time of the year. The days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and people are coming out from the cold winter doldrums. Even nature itself begins to change. Hibernating animals begin to wake up, and the trees, plants and grass begin to come forth in their full bloom and glory.
Spring can be a very serene and beautiful time of the year. However, it can also be a dangerous time of the year. Some of the hibernating animals - such as the bears and poisonous snakes - that are waking up are dangerous, and can seriously injure or kill someone if accidentally provoked or if the person is attacked. The most frightening aspect of spring, for many, is the weather. Spring storms can cause flooding, tornadoes, and other serious destruction to lives and property.
This time a year ago, spring brought about a change around the world known as COVID-19. This change brought the world to its knees with lockdowns, social distancing, masks, daily death counts, COVID relief funding and more. Unfortunately, like the spring storms, this virus brought about destruction to individuals and families in many ways.
Regarding the destructive forces of COVID, this spring is starting to show some change in the form of recovery. The vaccines are now available to pretty much everyone, mask mandates are disappearing, and some places of the country are really beginning to open. Just like immediately after a devastating storm, some are exiting the safety of their homes cautiously, while others are eagerly running outside to see where the storm is and to assess damage.
Spring has brought other changes in our country, as well. A new presidential administration is in place, and many of their policies are now being implemented on Americans. We are seeing damaging effects of the storms of miscommunication and bitterness toward many who do not look, sound, or think like us.
There is so much confusion in the world today, it is remarkable we are even able to function. Depending on which side of the political fence someone is on seems to dominate what they are and are not supposed to do. Some can't fly Delta or drink Coke, while others can't support baseball, football, basketball or other sports. Some can't visit Florida or Texas because of mask mandates being lifted, while others cannot go to Georgia because of voting or to California because of many things. While the issue of boycotting is effective at certain times, it should be the exception and not the norm. Our society has become one of boycotting this or that to the point it is no longer effective, and the message is lost.
What the past several months have brought the world has been a great depression of sorts. This depression has been one of not only financial hardships, but emotional and mental as well. It has included a loss of self-confidence, and for many, a loss of hope and care for our fellow humans.
But spring is here, and it can bring change if we want. Everyone has the right to be respected, to feel loved and to feel safe, especially in their own homes. This past weekend, many across the world celebrated Easter. In the words of religious leader Jeffrey R. Holland, now is a good time to "pass over" contention and conflict. We can come out of winter with life, warmth, and care for others. Spring brings change to nature and we can bring change to society.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
