Spring is early in popping open the Bradford pear tree flowers. We can revel in the earliest of local garden delights: garlic. I’m so all about garlic that some of the local Mexican restaurants don’t meet my lofty standards for camarones de ajo (garlic shrimp).
My father has gardened for a lifetime, but now, his garden spot is fallow, ringed in garlic and coneflowers. I jumped at the chance to slog out into the muddy rich soil and pick an abundant armload of garlic that would rival any ol' victory garden from the days when gardening was a patriotic duty. When I say "pick," what I really mean is "use a pick" and "use a heavy iron stake" to get at the roots deep enough to ease garlic scapes out of the heavy soil, roots and all. It is arduous. But work is a virtue, and I’ve always been of the view that the harder it is to glean the fruits of nature, the better they taste. I’m the girl who saves hickory nuts. You won’t find any slackers processing hickory nuts.
Make fresh garlic soup in proportions to suit your taste. I simplify the work by running the fresh cleaned garlic scapes through a juicer, and simmering in chicken broth both the garlic juice and most of the fiber from the juicer bail. Float toast atop it, covered with nice cheddar or Gouda, then melt the cheese in the broiler, as you may have done with French onion soup. Nothing compares!
Garlic is reputed be an anti-inflammatory. When used frequently and as raw as is tolerable, it is documented to have a positive impact on some of the common frailties of the American lifestyle: high cholesterol, diabetes, heart problems, cancer, infections. At last, garlic lovers: We have found the silver lining in living in the time of COVID-19 coronavirus. We can consume massive garlic, because anyone who notices is breaking protocol on getting their germy faces way too close, and deserves not just a waft of garlic breath, but also a good stiff-armed push-away. Search Youtube for “Larry Fitzgerald” to improve your technique.
I’m taking a break from the news this week, but I crunched a few numbers from the Oklahoma Election Board about Super Tuesday in Oklahoma that you might find fascinating. Here’s your trivia for the week. In every congressional district statewide except in Congressional District No. 3, Democrats outvoted Republicans in the primary by anywhere from 3,000 votes to 23,000 votes. Republicans stayed home either because they were satisfied with the incumbent or were not inspired by the other Republicans running. About 4,200 more Democrats and independents voted in Congressional District 2, than did Republicans. If November voters turn out like they did last week, Oklahomans will elect a Democrat by 21,000 votes. Bernie Sanders was the Oklahoma favorite in 2016, but this time, Biden won because Sanders and Warren split the vote. Warren dropped out of the race after garnering no Oklahoma delegates.
It is likely to be an exciting national convention in July in Milwaukee, because thus far, Democrats haven’t resolved whether their presidential nominee should be whoever wins the most votes in the first round, or whether superdelegates at the convention should be allowed to vote as free agents in subsequent rounds until someone – likely Biden or Sanders – gets a majority. The ever-gracious and ever-strategic Sanders wants candidates to honor the populist first-round draft pick by acclamation. Sanders won the 2016 Oklahoma primary by 34,785 popular votes. And why not? It isn’t a bad thing for elections to match the will of the republic. That is democracy in action.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
