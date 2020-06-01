It may not be on people's minds that June is an election month in Oklahoma. That could be because the election is still almost a month away.
A quirk in the calendar means there are five Tuesdays this month. Coupled with the laws regarding when elections are held in Oklahoma, that means election day will be on June 30, 27 days from now. Voting using absentee ballots will begin earlier. The method of voting described by the seemingly contradictory term of "in-person absentee" will begin the Thursday before, on June 25.
There are plenty of candidates to choose from any different races. There will be an important issue on the ballot in the form of State Question 802. It involves the expansion of the Medicaid program in Oklahoma. It is a change that has been resisted for six years in this state, even though it would make health care available to many Oklahomans who currently have none. Estimates vary on how many depending on who you ask, but there isn't much dispute that the number will be well over 100,000 - and possibly double that - who will have access to health care who didn't have it before.
The federal government will pay approximately 90 percent of the cost of the expansion. Our state has already missed out on the opportunity to have a larger share of the costs covered. But it is not too late to still have nine dollars returned to Oklahoma for every single dollar it puts into the expansion of the SoonerCare program - that being the name of Oklahoma's version of the Medicaid program.
That federal funding would bring an estimated $1 billion back to the Oklahoma economy. That amount of taxes paid to the federal government would no longer be sent to other states that were wise enough to accept the expansion funding when it became available after Congress passed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The money would go a long way in helping rural hospitals remain open. That has been a problem across the state that many Cherokee County residents may not be aware of.
Our local hospital has remained open, partly due to partnerships with the Cherokee Nation, which is making unprecedented investments in health care facilities here. Other communities have been less fortunate and have been deprived of emergency care services and must make lengthy trips to larger cities to access a health care facility.
Put simply, Oklahoma has cut off its nose to spite its face in rejecting the Medicaid expansion funding. More than 300,000 people signed the petition to put SQ 802 on the ballot and end that absurdity. The only real weakness the state question has is that it would require implementation of the expansion by July 1, 2021. Given the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Legislature and the governor should move much more quickly in getting the expansion into place. Lives may literally depend on it.
That advice is, of course, dependent on passage of SQ 802 on the last day of the month. Confidence is high that the public will once again show more collective wisdom than their elected state leaders and approve the question, providing a constitutional mandate for the improvements to SoonerCare. The resources are there and ours for the taking. But everyone needs to remember to vote on Tuesday, June 30; make arrangements to vote early on the Thursday, Friday, or Saturday before at the County Election Board offices; or request an absentee ballot soon enough to be able to mail it back before election day.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
