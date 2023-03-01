COLUMN: SQ 820 not for kids

Oklahomans start voting this week on whether to expand marijuana use in the Sooner state. Early voting begins March 2, at county election boards across the state. SQ 820, if approved, would allow recreational use of pot for those over 21. Advocates contend the state is losing millions of dollars in tax revenue by not taxing dopehead use. They say the tax from recreational use could be used to "help the children." Currently only medical use of weed is legal in Oklahoma. Three observations:
First, every sin tax Oklahoma passed in the past 40 years was done to "help the children." Liquor by the drink, parimutuel horse track betting, the state lottery, and casino gambling all were marketed to Okies as vehicles to provide more money for education. The tax revenue windfall from each was supposed to improve Oklahoma children's quality of life by making them healthy, wealthy and wise. Never mind the aforementioned did major damage to Oklahoma families by promoting addictive activities. A strategy to smoke, drink and gamble the way to prosperity seems foolhardy, irresponsible, and bad public policy. Most of the time, the tax revenue from "sin" tax is a net loss to a community. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, in states where pot has been legalized for recreational use, fatal traffic accidents attributed to DUIs associated with pot have skyrocketed. The only "high" drivers we need in Oklahoma are those driving up Mount Scott.
Second, liberals are pushing SQ 820. Out-of-state liberals have pumped $3.2 million into the campaign to move Oklahoma to the left. The same people who in 2022 ran the shady dark-money group Clean Up Oklahoma are mailing Vote Yes on SQ 820 push cards to voters. They are spending millions of dollars to convince voters weed is not a gateway drug and legalizing it would be great for the state. The head of the "Yes" group is a former Bernie Sanders staffer and the money for the affirmative campaign is not coming from Oklahomans. Why would liberals spend that kind of money in a conservative state? Because SQ 820 is a "test balloon" for those liberals to identify pockets of strength for their progressive agenda. They believe Oklahoma, with its libertarian leanings, is low-hanging fruit for progressives. They could be right.
Third, the get-out-of-jail free element of SQ 820 is imprecise. If approved, some people would get their sentences for weed offenses expunged. It is unclear exactly how the process will work, but the Yes folks say it will result in fewer court cases. Oklahomans have seen the results of liberal meddling into the criminal code. SQ 780 and 781 decriminalized many crimes and changed felonies to misdemeanors, and resulted in the release of lawbreakers back into the community. According to the FBI crime data base, criminal activity in the state is up since the two bills were passed. Oklahoma's violent crime rate is higher than that of New York and California. Oklahoma law enforcement has been hamstringed. SQ 820 is along the same lines as 780 and 781. It advocates forgiveness without justice and compassion without fairness.
There is no way a majority of Oklahoma voters want legalized, reactional marijuana in the state. But that majority must vote. Rest assured the stoners, tokers and dope smokers will get their vote out. The question is, will the sober, clear-headed and temperate show up? That remains to be seen. The world is run by those who show up. If Oklahomans care about the state and their children, they will vote "no" on SQ 820.
Steve Fair is chair of the 4th District of the Oklahoma GOP.
