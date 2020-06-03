"Unduly burdensome" was a key concept raised during recent arguments by counsel before the U.S. Supreme Court, and the case of the U.S. v. President Richard M. Nixon (1974) was cited during the arguments. Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor questioned counsel why President Donald Trump should be given even more immunity, and the counsel mentioned temporary presidential immunity.
And during these arguments for the high court, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas asked about the level of burden on a sitting U.S. president, and how we go about determining that level of burden. Counsel responded to Thomas' question by speaking of how there is a balancing test in terms of local interests over national interests, and the impact on the president's ability to do his job.
Certainly, in the case of U.S. v. Richard M. Nixon, the court did recognize Nixon was the sole person in whom the Article II powers were vested, and thus Nixon was entitled to a measure of protection. Currently, there is a concern about unprecedented subpoenas that have emanated from local and state prosecutors targeting Trump, and Sotomayor spoke of private activity that predated the Trump presidency, and asked if the investigation into Trump's financial records are based on credible suspicious and criminal activity. And of course, private conduct can indeed be quite burdensome with questions about why a prosecutor would issue a subpoena to a president when the prosecution cannot demonstrate a valid need to subpoena the information sought.
Thomas asked about the limits on a grand jury in the state of New York, and counsel responded by citing the application of applying case-specific analysis by using the Nixon case. The concept of executive privilege as it relates to the Nixon case was about a balancing test involving Article III powers of the federal judiciary and Article II powers of the executive branch. However, in the case of Trump's financial records being sought, we are witnessing an example of not only a balancing test regarding whether Trump can invoke that privilege; there is also the issue of the 10th Amendment to the Constitution, as this case is not only about a federal branch of government exercising constitutional oversight powers as a check on the executive branch, but that from a standpoint of federalism, there is the absence of a separation of powers issue. It is, ultimately, a division of powers issue.
Ultimately, in July 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court pointed out there is a need to safeguard communications between government officials and those who advise those officials, yet Nixon only asserted a generalized need for this type of confidentiality, which was outweighed by the American people's pursuit for the truth in a criminal investigation. There are, of course, situations when the federal court system will uphold executive privilege, as there are concerns that pertain to national security, diplomatic issues, or matters that relate to the separation of powers doctrine. President George Washington declined a request by the House of Representatives to turn over documents relating to Jay's Treaty between the U.S. and Great Britain. After all, it is the Senate that provides advice and consent regarding treaty ratification.
If a chief executive is engaged in stonewalling during an investigation that does have national security implications or is involved in white-collar crime such as deflating assets in order to benefit financially, that should concern everyone. In 1998, former President Bill Clinton invoked a form of negotiated executive privilege, and Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr declared "absolutely no one is above the law." Profound, maybe, but ultimately, Starr is correct.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
