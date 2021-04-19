Bills lawmakers recently passed that are headed to the governor's desk will be a protection for citizens who abide by the law, and respect the rights of others.
The first is House Bill 1630, which allows for someone who has went through the more vigorous background checks and training to obtain an SDA (concealed carry) handgun license to use a state license as the check when purchasing a firearm. This bill, which has been long established in other states, uses the license as the actual check, which in essence means the background check has already been performed and the individual has been held to a higher standard than those going through the traditional National Instant Check System (NICS).
The second is House Bill 1674, which protects law-abiding citizens from prosecution if they need to escape harm or threat of harm from individuals illegally blocking public roadways. This bill came about after a situation occurred last year in Tulsa when a pickup pulling a horse trailer drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who were illegally blocking a highway. Several protesters were injured, including a man who was paralyzed from the waist down after falling from an overpass.
The truck held a family who, through no fault of their own, were encircled by a mob of rioters committing illegal acts, and the driver feared for the family's safety. Charges were not filed against the driver, but according to Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, that may not always be the case. In a statement made to The Oklahoman, Standridge said lawmakers support the right to protest, but there are concerns when protests turn into riots, adding that this legislation would protect innocent people when they are trapped by a rioting mob.
Another that would benefit law-abiding citizens is House Bill 1236, which allows the Oklahoma Legislature to review "any executive order issued by the president of the United States, federal agency rule or federal congressional action to determine the constitutionality of such action." Surprisingly, this bill is being held up in the Senate because the Senate Pro Temp Greg Treat, a Republican, is blocking it. This is a critical law that would protect us against unconstitutional federal executive orders or other actions. Several pro-liberty groups will be rallying at the state capitol this week in favor of the bill.
A couple of things are surprising about this bill and its current standing. First is that Treat is blocking this bill, even though it has the support of his Republican colleagues in both the House and the Senate. The second thing that is surprising, and even more disgusting, is that this type of a bill is even necessary at all. The president and other federal officials have all taken an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and this type of bill should not even be needed at the state or local levels.
I recently heard a constitutional scholar, attorney and former Utah State Supreme Court judge give a talk on the U.S. Constitution, in which he listed five divinely inspired principles within this sacred document. In one of the principles, he stated that we are to be governed by law and not by individuals, and our loyalty is to the Constitution and its principles and processes, not to any office holder.
It would be good for elected officials to remember they are to uphold the Constitution and not change it to their liking. These officials need to also remember that for this government to work, they answer to us and they need to follow the Constitution.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
