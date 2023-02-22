COLUMN: State should set up kids for success

The Oklahoma Legislature is in session and funding for secondary education tops the agenda.
Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, wrote two bills. HB 2775, if implemented would increase funding to public schools by $500 million. HB 2775 includes an across-the-board annual pay raise for all classroom teachers of $2,500, which totals $150 million. School districts across the state would be distributed $300 million on a per-pupil basis, and $50 million would be sent to the lower-income school districts in the state. The second bill is HB 1935. It allows a $5,000 annual tax credit for parents of students attending a private school. HB 1935 also includes a $2,500 annual tax credit for homeschooled students. The tax credits would be retroactive, so parents would benefit on their 2023 tax returns.
If the two bills pass and are signed into law, it would put Oklahoma ahead of bordering states, Arkansas and Missouri, tied with Kansas, and just behind Texas in per-pupil expenditure on education. McCall claims the two bills will set up every child in the state for success.
Three observations on the bills:
First, teachers don't teach for the money. If educators were in it for the money, they wouldn't have chosen education. Oklahoma classroom teachers deserve a raise. But money alone will not fix Oklahoma education. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2021 only one-fourth of Oklahoma secondary students were proficient when looking at all grades and all subjects. Test scores have declined in the past five years, even after Oklahoma taxpayers funded record increases for education. Education leaders need to come to the table with more than requests for more tax dollars. Oklahoma needs to make some hard decisions regarding secondary education.
Second, the tax credit is a compromise. Stitt and others, favored a voucher system, which would have allowed parents to control a portion of the per-pupil funding districts receive for each student. They championed the idea the money followed the student to a public or private school. After the governor's State of the State address, in which he endorsed school choice, public school education - especially rural districts - mobilized. They claimed Stitt's voucher system would have closed schools and successfully alarmed enough people to get the governor and Legislature to find middle ground on the contentious issue.
Third, the hit to state revenue from HB 1935 is difficult to determine. The current state income tax bracket is 4.75%. It is estimated only 5% of all K-12 students in Oklahoma go to private schools. In order for a family of four to take their full $20,000 tax credit associated with HB 1935, their annual taxable income would have to be $425,000. The truth is that most private school student parents will not benefit the full amount of the tax credit.
Setting up a child for success in education doesn't happen when tax dollars are spent and teachers get a raise. Taxpayers have been told for decades education success was around the bend - if only more money is spent. Education is important, but it isn't the only factor determining a child's success. A child is set up for success when their parents stay involved in their offsprings' lives and guide them to recognize their chief end is to love God and love others.
Steve Fair is District 4 Oklahoma GOP chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.