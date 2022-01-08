COLUMN: States not doing enough for unemployed, underemployed

During the pandemic, we have seen job losses that reached 20 million or more. Our economy was shut down and crippled, and I often thought about what the answer would be to address the issues we were facing. Billions of dollars were thrown at the problem and it helped a bit, but there are still millions of people leaving the workforce and others who have not re-entered.
We have seen a mass exodus from service-related jobs because they were more likely to have exposure to the coronavirus. Also, during the shutdown, those jobs were nonexistent. The service industry has long been an afterthought in the American economy. We saw these employees as low-wage, uneducated people who jump from job to job and have limited skills. What the employees seem to have realized is there are other options besides working in low-paying service jobs. They may have seen the risk to their health, the long hours, the thankless work, and the lack of upward mobility as reasons not to go back into the service world.
We see signs at restaurants indicating they need workers. That should be where substantial investment from the state and federal government is going. What does it look like and feel like to be unemployed for over a year with no prospects? Have governors invited the working poor to their offices to see what they need in life? Have individuals who once made $75,000-$125,000 and more been asked what they need to enhance their education, enter new industries, or help them deal with whatever keeps them from getting back on their feet?
Our country is in peril in some sectors, and the only way to fix it is with a bottom-up approach. The government and businesses have to get into the communities, churches, and organizations to find out what is keeping people from applying for jobs and what is keeping employers from attracting talent. Some companies' cultures have been all about the bottom line at the expense of hard-working Americans. Those who are not working are sending a signal that work conditions, promotions, safety, microaggression, sexism, racism, and meanness will not be tolerated. Companies must reinvest their approach to attracting lower-wage talent. They add value to a business. There is value in education, but there is also value in what an employee can do for a business.
The government has not done a good enough job at reaching the unemployed and underemployed. Stimulus checks did not address systemic issues these individuals face. State government is responsible for doing more for its inhabitants. We do not want political rhetoric; we need solutions to big problems. We want to see how policies and actions are helping the majority of politicians' constituents.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist.
