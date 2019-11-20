ABC News discovered how the world found out Ukraine’s aid package had been sidelined by the president: House Appropriations staffers were following up with policy allies on foreign aid expenditures when they discovered Ukraine had not received its appropriation. They inquired of the Department of Defense; it didn’t know. The Office of Management and Budget called the holdup "a reassessment of U.S. interests."
In August, the House Intelligence Committee was concerned the unpaid bill was about helping Russia. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine asked if there had been a reversal of policy, and the embassy personnel knew it was illegal to suspend aid without notifying Congress of recission by the White House, or by Pentagon paperwork to reprogram funds. Neither route was taken.
President Trump called Ukrainian President Zelensky on July 25. Impeachment testimony by Alexander Vindman, presidential adviser for the National Security Council, this week said that as early as April this year, the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, was back-channeling in Ukraine. Vindman warned E.U. Ambassador Sondland in July that it was inappropriate and destabilizing to condition a state-to-state meeting between the two country’s leaders on investigating Biden, Burisma and the 2016 election. By July 25, the president told Ukraine that Guiliani would set up a U.S. meeting date, presumably to release Ukraine’s funding, and asked Ukraine to investigate Biden, Burisma and Ukraine involvement in the 2016 election. (All U.S. intelligence agencies attribute 2016 election meddling to Russia, not Ukraine). Guiliani would have the details face-to-face, the president said.
Conditioning the release of congressionally-appropriated aid on a personal favor unrelated to official U.S. foreign policy seems to have been bifurcated to accomplish indirectly that which could not be accomplished directly. There is a legal principle called the Maxim of Colorability: “One may not do indirectly that which one may not do directly.” When a plot, scheme or plan is broken into parts or roles, the law looks at the big-picture effect rather than individual actors or pieces of the puzzle, employing a principle called The Step Transaction Doctrine. Public officials may be fiduciaries, but if one sends in a side-man who isn’t a public official and one presidential candidate benefits from the storm of controversy, can that work? Um, no.
It looks simple. Trump tried to bribe Ukraine, using government money, to smear Biden and make Russia look innocent for 2016 election interference. Ukraine needs U.S. support to fight Russian aggression, and needs U.S. support to be perceived as unwavering to stabilize its democracy and to place itself in a stronger position to negotiate peace with Russia. That is why Zelensky was vulnerable to Trump’s coercion. Americans can see that in no time, a president whose electability is globally bartered would not be accountable to the needs of the U.S. people. Trump’s impeachment is now favored by 51% of us, according to this week’s ABC poll. Other polls put that number nearer to 70%.
This week’s bombshell book by an anonymous White House upper-staffer, “A Warning,” depicts a nation governed by a random and inconsistent leader. In the rarified air of national and foreign policy, the president disrupts not the deep state, but what insiders call "the steady state." Impeachment proceedings are playing out this "steady state," standing stalwart against a gone-wild capricious, ungrounded president. If you read “A Warning,” you will understand why the stakes of impeachment are so high. The highest office in the nation is akilter. Impeachment testimony is the tip of a large, replete iceberg.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
