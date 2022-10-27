COLUMN: Steve Bannon violates congressional subpoena

A Washington, D.C., jury decided that Steve Bannon violated a congressional subpoena.
Subpoenas are issued for documents and testimony in investigations or trials. Bannon claimed "executive privilege" didn't require him to co-operate with Congress and the judicial branch. He was sentenced to a fine of $6,500 plus four months in jail.
Bannon obstinately propounds a level of presidential imperialism beyond anything imagined by the Founding Fathers. The First Dads conceived three co-equal branches of government to function within a framework, where courts handle interpreting and applying laws passed by Congress and enforced by the Executive Branch. When there is a dispute among the branches, the courts are the ultimate arbiters of federal power.
Bannon is appealing his conviction. Bannon and friends surrounding the former president are still grabbing at tatters of power that a president has after leaving office. In these unique times, we are seeing not some philanthropic homage to the dignity and respect for the office of presidency. We are seeing attempts to diminish the presidency and blur the law and accepted norms, so as to allow a cult of personality to supplant entire tenets of democracy, such as voting and majority rule.
Trump always attacks the legal system when he's on the defensive. This week, he attacked a California judge who ruled that Trump's attorney couldn't assert attorney-client privilege to avoid liability. A few years ago, he attacked a federal judge, saying, "He's being unfair to me because he's Mexican."
By way of background, attorneys put their reputations on the line in lawsuits. An attorney acts as an officer of the court, guaranteeing he or she is prepared to go forward with evidence in hand, that the client is truly entitled to the relief the laws of America allow, and asking the court to grant that relief. Voter fraud suits have a high standard of proof in one sense and a low threshold as the ultimate deciding factor. An attorney will win if he proves enough voter fraud occurred to have changed the election's outcome. Voter fraud cases are rare, but typically occur in small elections with few voters, such as school board seats or rural water district boards. Only in very small elections can a handful of voting errors be enough to tip elections either way.
In 2020, Biden won 84 million popular votes and Trump won 71 million votes. Biden won 306 Electoral College votes and Trump got 232. Biden got 51.3% of the vote and Trump got 46.9% of the vote. Hillary Clinton and Al Gore both won the American popular vote but lost because the Electoral College distorts presidential voting results. But Biden won both the popular vote and the controversial Electoral College vote.
In Oklahoma, only one branch of the Legislature has passed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would render the Electoral College irrelevant. If Oklahoma is able to pass the compact into law, our state might be able to do its part to clean up the disconnect between winning the "popular" vote and winning the Electoral College. If Congress can pass the bipartisan Electoral Count Act, a repeat of Jan. 6 can be prevented. This will moot the risk in states like Oklahoma, that lawmakers will substitute hand-chosen "faithless electors" to ignore the will of voters and submit a false slate of EC electors.
For certain: Trump and buddies like Bannon will doggedly pursue their dystopian dream of being authoritarian leaders for life, like Russia and China. They tried and failed, but next time in 2024, we might not be so lucky.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.