COLUMN: Still too early to know election outcome

One week from today is Election Day.
In Oklahoma, voters are provided several opportunities to vote before that first Tuesday following the first Monday in November. If you don't make use of mail-in ballots, the other remaining chances to vote early are from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before Election Day. There is also another opportunity from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Saturday preceding Election Day as well. If you're voting early, it must be done at the County Election Board offices. Otherwise, you vote at your designated precinct location on Nov. 8.
It is still too early to go into specific predictions about the races that are underway. Due to the timing of the election, any predictions made about individual races made in this space will be published on election day itself. But it is safe to make a few general statements about the political environment, and the likely effects of certain factors on it, and therefore, the overall results of the midterms.
First, Democrats should be dismayed about the likelihood they will lose the U.S. House of Representatives. That is the very likely outcome based on current polling, which involves generic congressional ballots and a few other empirical indicators. Some of the advantages they enjoyed earlier in the summer have either eroded somewhat or have been offset by improvements on the Republican side. For instance, Republican voter enthusiasm has increased, while the initial rage against the Dobbs ruling seems to be waning in its intensity.
Democrats do have some things to feel good about, though. The Republicans have nominated candidates, particularly in the Senate, that are far from ideal. They lack appeal to moderates and even some independent voters. Of course, that means there is also a much smaller chance that Democratic voters will split their tickets and vote for those low-quality candidates. Compounding that problem for Republicans is that it makes it slightly more likely their voters will be the ones to vote for a candidate from the other party, or at the very least, just not cast a vote in the races with the subpar candidates.
Democrats also know that, according to a lot of what experts call "the fundamentals," they should be getting absolutely destroyed in polling right now. But overall, that isn't happening. As always, someone looking for solace or comfort that their side is going to win could find a poll in a race somewhere that shows a Democratic candidate losing badly. But given the perception of economic conditions, Joe Biden's improving-but-not-quite-fast-enough approval rating, the fact that the out-of-power party candidates typically do better in midterm elections, and a few other data points, Democrats should be staring in the face of a defeat of monumental proportions.
It is possible that will end up being the result. It is also still possible, but very unlikely, that Democrats hit a triple-bank shot and manage to hold onto both chambers of Congress. Supposedly, Gen Z voters are preparing to turn out in droves - relatively speaking. Maybe that helps Democrats stave off losses in a few races. But it is unlikely to be enough to prevent the House of Representatives from changing hands.
The Senate is still up in the air. The general thinking is it will likely stay Democratic, albeit still with a slim majority, perhaps even one that still requires the vice president's vote to secure it. Regardless of the various outcomes, let's hope there are no more baseless claims of stolen elections like there were with the 2020 election cycle.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
