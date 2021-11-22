COLUMN: Stitt right to commute Jones' sentence

It has happened at least once before. It is possible this is the third time space in this column will be devoted to complimenting Gov. Kevin Stitt.
While the possibility was never precluded, it was not anticipated that it would ever happen, much less three times. But as was mentioned in a previous complimentary segment on the governor, credit must be given when it is due. Last Thursday, Stitt commuted the death sentence of death row inmate Julius Jones.
Convicted in 2002 for the murder of 45-year-old Edmond businessman Paul Howell, Jones has maintained his innocence for over two decades. It is not uncommon for people in Jones' situation to do so, but after several mentions in relatively high-profile media, his case gained national attention. While it is not something that happens frequently, it is not unheard of for some capital cases to be discussed by people far beyond the jurisdictional boundaries in which the crime occurred and the trial was held.
What was unusual was the scope of the discussion and some of the players — quite literally, in some instances — who took part in it. Russell Westbrook made social media comments, as did Baker Mayfield. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wrote to Stitt, urging him to act. The media aspects of the situation go back to a 2018 documentary but picked up steam when other celebrities weighed in shortly afterward. Kim Kardashian West devoted a podcast to Jones’ case.
But Mayfield, West, and Prescott are not attorneys, investigators, or legal scholars. They are not judges and probably have not even served on a jury due to their notoriety. Their role was to bring attention to the situation, and since they genuinely seem to believe them to exist, to the questions about the evidence and legal processes surrounding the conviction. In a death penalty case, that can be all that is needed to spur a reevaluation of a decision that, once implemented, cannot be reversed.
Of course, there were some attorneys, investigators, and legal scholars who did weigh in. So did several judges and a jury, as Attorney General John O’Connor pointed out in a statement after the commutation announcement. However, so did the state’s Pardon and Parole Board. They voted not once, but twice, to recommend commutation of Jones’ sentence. More research is needed to know whether that happens often, but even without conducting it, it seems a safe bet it is not a regular occurrence.
Given the questions being raised about Jones’ conviction, even if the impetus for them seemed to originate from athletes and pop culture figures, the commutation was the right thing to do. Capital punishment is a problematic policy under the best of conditions, but the moment legitimate questions are raised about a conviction, it becomes morally reprehensible. Many conservative groups and figures seemed to agree, based on their public comments, and if unsubstantiated reports are correct, their private communications with Stitt.
Some people have tried to discern the governor’s motives for the commutation. Was he concerned about civil unrest if Jones’ execution was carried out and the damage that would do to the state’s image? Was he concerned that the cruelty of Oklahoma’s method of execution, as evinced in the execution of John Marion Grant last month, would result in legal complications for continued application of the death penalty in the state?
Stitt’s extremely short public statement on the matter makes it impossible to know. But, for now, it is enough to say the governor did the right thing, and for now, that is enough.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
