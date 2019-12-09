Last summer, Gov. Kevin Stitt made clear his intent to renegotiate gaming compacts that have defined how tribal casinos operate in Oklahoma. The tribes have signaled a willingness to discuss changes, but have been taken aback by the governor’s insistence that the compacts expire at the end of this year.
There is an enormous difference between the governor’s claim of a termination date for the compacts and the tribes’ position that, though changes can be negotiated, the compacts automatically renew. The governor’s stance is tantamount to threatening tribes with destruction of a major source of their revenues and resources.
Problems come with any attempt to seize a superior position in negotiations that way. One of them is that about 50,000 Oklahomans are employed by the gaming industry, and they are being threatened every bit as much as the tribes themselves by the tactics employed – maybe more so, as their livelihood depends on the jobs gaming provides.
There is also the the estimated $7.2 billion impact gaming has on Oklahoma’s economy. The indelicate approach the state has undertaken in these discussions injects uncertainty into a major component of the economic engine and one of the state government’s larger revenue streams. All industries deal with uncertainty. It is an inherent part of any business enterprise. But the state’s “unforced error” in taking such an aggressive position related to the gaming compacts needlessly undermines tribal operations that produced $123 million for schools and about $140 million overall.
Putting aside monetary considerations (although there could be extensive discussion on the indirect benefits of tribal gaming), there are also philosophical considerations. Tribal governments deserve better treatment than they are receiving at the hands of Oklahoma’s leadership. Tribal governments are sovereign entities, and no matter a person’s opinion on possible modifications to gaming compacts, there are more respectful ways in which the subject can be broached.
My own experiences in dealing with tribes in intergovernmental capacities has demonstrated – and repeatedly reinforced – to me that they are not only willing, but are eager to participate in agreements, processes, and situations that are mutually beneficial. Tribes have become indispensable community partners. Whether it is in appreciation of their cooperative spirit, to recognize and respect their status among the family of American governments, or both, a different approach should have been taken in pursuit of potential changes in gaming compacts.
In fairness to the governor, and other members of the state’s leadership, I suspect there was no malicious intent behind the methods employed to produce those changes they seem to genuinely feel are needed. In what I will admit is pure speculation, I think there may even be some bewilderment at how their actions have been received and their remarks interpreted. But what appears to have been an abrupt declaration of the need for those changes, and a rather intransigent attitude since making it, has created tension and offense where it otherwise could have been avoided. This not only makes it more difficult to achieve the governor’s professed goals, but unnecessarily complicates future discussions about unrelated issues.
Given Oklahoma’s near-reliance on the services, support, and resources that state-tribal collaborations provide, it would be in the state’s long-term interest to re-evaluate how desired changes in gaming are being pursued. For many other reasons, it would also, simply put, be the right thing to do.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.