It can sometimes be difficult to discern motive in the politics. Politicians act based on their electoral prospects. Statesmen – and women – make their determinations based on the public good. The behavior of legislators is affected by their chamber’s vote counts. A public servant considers how something will benefit their constituents before reaching a decision.
While there may be truth in these overgeneralizations, these stereotypes are far too simplistic. People who hold public office are not the caricatures they are often made out to be. They are complex, just like everyone else, and almost always an amalgam of each of those pairings, and of many others too numerous to compile. If a citizen is usually skeptical about a governor, but he or she happens to be doing something they agree with, it is the inclination of many to determine the governor's underlying motivations behind that decision.
To be clear, it is more accurate to say that, when it comes to calling a special legislative session to consider prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 from their employees, it is the inaction of the governor that is so agreeable. Thus far he has resisted pressure from some legislators to reconvene the Legislature.
Why? Given the lack of response to questions about whether he might call a special session, it is hard to say. Because the governor has been traveling internationally, it is possible that the call is merely delayed. But all indications are that there will be no special session. For that, Stitt should be commended, even if there is room to doubt his reasoning, questions about his motives remain, and those things lead one to wonder whether he will change his mind.
Vaccination status – at least, when it comes to employment – is not a civil rights issue. Matters of philosophical, health, or faith-related objections are being addressed through provisions of opt-out mechanisms based on those reasons. The issue is primarily one of public safety. For the owners of small businesses, and individual employees, it is a personal safety issue as well. As the Food and Drug Administration gets closer to official and final approvals of COVID vaccines, more businesses will contemplate requiring employees to have received them, and the controversy will be reignited.
When that time comes, I hope Gov. Stitt can resist the pressure to issue an executive order or to call a special session of the Legislature. If the issue should arise during a regular session, hopefully any effort to bar being vaccinated as a condition of employment would meet the same fate it did during the most recent session, when no bill with such a provision – even ones smaller in scope – made it to the governor for his signature.
It should be noted that the most recent letter requesting an executive order be issued, or that the Legislature be reconvened, was sent to Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. The reason is that he is the acting governor while Stitt is in Azerbaijan. The timing of the request is suspect and makes the letter seem like an attempt to implement a policy through subterfuge, since it failed to gain passage in the Legislature.
Then again, motives can be difficult to discern. Perhaps the 24 members of the Legislature who signed the most recent letter to the executive branch will provide additional explanation for why it was sent and, just as importantly, when it was sent. Regardless, Gov. Stitt should ignore the letter upon his return, as it seems Acting Governor Pinnell is doing now.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
