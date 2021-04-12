First and foremost, in my view of voting, is the idea of “one person, one vote.” That is the foundation of thought that harkens back to the early days of our republic. It has certainly evolved in the interceding years as our understanding of “person” has changed.
We all know the early voter was a white landowner; all others need not attempt to vote. Those early voting restrictions excluded minorities, including Indigenous people, women, and anyone not owning real property. Thankfully, those groups are now part of the definition of the voting public and represent a large portion of the voting public; hence the current brouhaha.
Some on the right appear to be very frightened of these people and want to restrict access to the polls through changes that are couched in terms of voting security. They talk loudly and often about “voter fraud,” as if that is rampant and the public (you and me) cannot be trusted to faithfully and honorably execute our duty to vote honestly. I have faithfully voted in elections for over 40 years, and up until the past couple of voting cycles, “fraud” has never been raised as a significant issue. Why? Because it is a red herring, a diversion from their attempt to limit access to the ballot for all of us.
As has been reported: “In April 2020, a voter fraud study covering 20 years by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found the level of fraud 'exceedingly rare' since it occurs only in '0.00006 percent' of instances nationally, and, in one state, '.000004 percent — about five times less likely than getting hit by lightning in the United States'” (MIT University Press). Talk about a solution in search of a problem. The Wikipedia post from which that quote was gleaned has 81 citations of articles, most rigorously reviewed journal articles. My point is, you can believe them to be true. Voter fraud is not a huge problem.
What if we wanted all eligible voters to participate in an election? What steps could we take to encourage all citizens to get involved? Would we reduce the number of polling places? Would we criminalize the offering of water to those in line? Would we make mail-in ballots more difficult to use? No; more likely we would do what some other democratic countries have done and make Election Day, especially national elections, a holiday. We would have more polling locations so folks don’t have to wait in long lines. We’d have convenient drop off boxes for early voting ballots. We would have verifiable voter ID that is accessible to all who want to vote.
Oklahoma is a good way toward achieving these goals. A few tweaks here and there would make a big difference, and to our credit, there are a few bills proposed to do that. However, the Oklahoma congressional delegation is in lock-step with many on the right who are suggesting voting expansion would lead to fraud. They all voted against HR 1, which would expand voting for federal elections while reducing the impact of outside money in elections. It would make Election Day a national holiday. It would turn congressional redistricting over to independent commissions. It would require candidates for high federal office to provide 10 years of tax records.
I know why our Republican representatives voted against it – not due to concern about fraud, but rather fear. The marketplace of ideas is not their strength. Other than tax cuts for the wealthy, what have they offered? No, voter fraud and “stolen elections” are a fiction, a solution in search of a problem. Let’s all vote.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
