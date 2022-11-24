COLUMN: Stomp in your puddle long, hard

"Singin' in the rain, just singin' in the rain." Got your galoshes and raincoat on? It does feel like it's raining big, complex problems, doesn't it?
Inflation, a need for entry level housing, homelessness, hungry school kids, municipal growth outpacing infrastructure, deferred road maintenance, COVID-19 and flu, more jobs than workers - the list goes on and on.
It's enough to make you want to put your head under the covers and pretend tomorrow will be better. Didn't Annie promise the sun would come out tomorrow? That's what you get for trusting a redhead.
Did I mention all my siblings are red headed? I love them dearly.
Seriously though, there's something to be said for adopting a "stomp the mud puddle" philosophy when there is no easy answer. Beyond the real satisfaction of the splash and splatter, stomping the mud puddle repeatedly eventually does make a difference - if not in the puddle itself, in what we know about the puddle. The water level goes down, the depth and dimensions of the problem are defined, contributing factors that work to refill the puddle are identified. Throwing yourself into the mud, so to speak, is the best way to learn.
If we accept that mud puddle problems frequently will never be solved in the truest sense of the word, our focus shifts to narrowing the gap between "what is" and "what it should be." As satisfying as a stomp and splash may be, the goal is to eliminate as much water as possible in the short term. Ultimately, we'll find the dramatic shift that may eliminate the puddle from the landscape forever.
"The greatest of all mistakes is to do nothing because you think you can only do a little." Attributed variously to Zig Ziglar, Edmund Burke, and others, the sentiment is appropriate.
Fortunately, Tahlequah is full of people who see a need and jump in to make a difference.
There is one service organization with the mission, "Dedicated to improving the world one child, one community at a time."
Another believes, "We have a shared responsibility to take action on our world's most persistent issues."
There are others.
They say all politics is local. Well, improving the world is local, too. Granted, it's difficult to see the impact of your work when you have your head down bailing like crazy. Things get a lot clearer when you and a bunch of similarly-minded people divide the work. If that work is also taking place in other communities, real progress can happen fast.
What do you do when problems rain down faster than the water can drain? While it's tempting to hunker down, now is not the time. Now is the time to pull on your boots and pick out a mud puddle. You're frustrated about the way the world is falling apart? Like Dorothy in Oz, you've had the power to make a change in Tahlequah all along. Take off the ruby slippers and pull on the boots.
Find others who are concerned about your puddle. Shake that frustration - stomp long and hard.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
