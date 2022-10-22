COLUMN: 'Stop the Sexualization of Children Act' dresses homophobia in superhero costume

As LGBTQ history month draws to a close, I've been reflecting on all the queer people in my life and how much I care for them. How if they ever need me, I am there for them. That I'm always down to hang out, talk, or find an adventure. That I will never vote or support anything that would dehumanize them, and that I know they would do the same things for me.
Our lives are better for having each other in them - much like with all my friends and loved ones.
I always wonder if our elected officials ever think about their LGBTQ family, friends, and constituents when they introduce things like the "Stop the Sexualization of Children Act."
The name sounds like something we can all get behind, but ultimately behind this provocative name is a nasty bunch of legislation. The bill equates anything related to gender identity, dysphoria, sexual orientation, etc. to "sexually explicit material." The knee jerk reaction they're looking for is, "Well, I don't want you talking to my child about who you sleep with." And that's right, not a topic for kids.
However, children are exposed to peoples sexual orientations regularly. Ariel married Eric in the Little Mermaid, which I'm sure lawmakers would not call a sexually explicit film, so we know Ariel and Eric are likely heterosexual - or bi/pan, love is love. They even kiss. I'm sure I sound silly, because frankly it is. However, lawmakers who put this bill forth would probably decry a Little Mermaid who marries a princess.
The LGBTQ community isn't a monolith. This bill is divorced from common sense and any real connection to danger and the sexualization of children. It dresses up homophobia in a superhero costume under the guise of protecting children. If lawmakers really wanted to stop the sexualization of children, they would pass laws in their home states and federally to outlaw child marriages. They would pass bills to invest in primary prevention of child sexual abuse. Instead, all they are doing is ensuring that LGBTQ children don't see themselves reflected in school or other federally funded public places. It tells cisgendered and heterosexual children with LGBTQ parents and families that there is something sexually inappropriate and wrong with the adults in their lives.
As we celebrate and remember the LGBTQ pioneers who helped open doors, break down barriers, and stop injustice, don't forget to return the favor by letting our lawmakers know we see what they are playing at, and we won't allow them to disregard and disrespect our fellow citizens.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
