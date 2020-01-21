This week, our nation celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As most know, King became probably the most well-known spokesperson of this era as the leader of the Civil Rights Movement.
Years ago, I had the privilege of visiting with someone who marched with King, and he spoke freely of the experience. The gentleman had picketed some restaurants here in Oklahoma for being segregated, and proudly marched beside King in Washington. I loved sitting and listening as he shared his experience in fighting for equal rights for all Americans. The man was the late actor and former National Rifle Association President Charlton Heston.
Like Heston, I and the vast majority of conservatives would gladly stand up for civil rights. Why? Because we believe in the Constitution and in true American values, which include equal rights for all.
A year or so ago, I got into a lively discussion on a Facebook thread belonging to our very own editor, Kim Poindexter. When I kept pushing my conservative argument on the topic with others who were commenting, one finally played the race card. At other times on other threads, when some of those commenting can no longer dispute my point, they simply throw out the “white privilege” comment and call me a “racist” and a “homophobe.”
These remarks usually make me smile and sometimes even laugh out loud, considering some of my dearest friends are black, homosexual, or of non-Christian faiths. In fact, when this gets said to me, I love to state that one of my dearest friends from college is a gay black guy. We don’t usually agree on politics and we sure don’t agree on Second Amendment and gun rights issues, but we are still friends and respect each other’s views.
That said, one of the things that has truly disgusted me over the past several years is that as with many of those in the above-mentioned social media comment threads, words such as “white privilege,” “racist,” homophobic,” "Islamaphobic” and a myriad of other blank-a-pobic titles are thrown at a person making a valid point when the other side has nothing left to say to sustain their failed arguments.
A perfect example happened just a few days ago when CNN reporter Areva Martin was getting bested in her arguments during an interview with conservative radio show host David Webb. In the segment, which was discussing the importance of workers having expertise and experience in a subject matter, Martin said: “That’s a whole ‘nother long conversation about white privilege, the things that you have the privilege of doing, that people of color don’t have the privilege of.”
Webb responded: “How do I have the privilege of white privilege?”
Martin answered by saying: “David, by virtue of being a white male you have white privilege."
Webb then cut her off by saying: “Areva, I hate to break it to you, but you should’ve been better prepped [for the interview]. I’m black.” Webb continued by making a very valid point. “The skin is just an organ,” he said. “It has nothing to do with who or what you are.”
You see, David Webb is a very successful black conservative radio show host. Right there is the problem with the attitudes of many today. They play a race or “phobic” card when their arguments don't hold water.
Equality goes all ways, and playing a race or blank-phobic card does nothing but weaken your point. Stop already.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.