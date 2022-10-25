COLUMN: Strength of Russia continues to erode

Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues.
Now Iranian made kamikaze drones are being used by the Russian military against Ukrainian forces. Just like the attempted mobilization of 300,000 troops a few weeks ago, using the drones in this way is an indication Vladimir Putin's invasion is not going like he had hoped.
When the war started last February, the conventional wisdom was that the Russians would overwhelm Ukrainian defenses. Most people seemed to expect that to not only happen, but to happen relatively quickly. Some estimates had Ukraine surrendering or being completely overrun within days of the start of the conflict. Even after the initial Russian advances stalled, there was still a general expectation that sheer numbers and quantity of arms would compel Ukrainian capitulation.
Those who believed that, including me, have been proved wrong. Ukrainian defenses held well enough to convince other nations to supply Ukraine with both more - and more advanced - weaponry and supplies. What had already been provided prior to the war likely had made the Ukrainian defense possible. Additional material and training would solidify that victory and possibly even cause Russian forces to be driven completely out of Ukraine and prevent attempts by Putin to incorporate more territory into the Russian Federation.
It still remains to be seen how thoroughly that second objective can be fulfilled. Despite the momentum shifting in favor of Ukraine, it is always possible it could shift back again, or that what has already been accomplished isn't sufficient to ensure the integrity of Ukraine's rightful borders. Then again, it appears there is some consideration being given to trying to regain the areas the Russians seized control of in the middle of the last decade.
Regardless of the ultimate outcome, Russia's conventional military strength has already been exposed as a mirage. Obviously, Russian forces are capable of immense amounts of destruction, particularly in a relatively weak neighboring country. But they no longer carry their previous mystique that was partly a carryover from the Cold War era, when people feared Soviet hordes flooding into Europe. If for no other reason than their nuclear capability, the Russians are not toothless, but neither are they as conventionally threatening or ominous as they were 10 months ago.
What strength the Russians do still have continues to erode. The use of the Iranian drones is an example of how the Russians are likely running short of certain types of weapons. Even though those weapons had not proven sufficient to overcome Ukrainian defenses, they were still better than sending what are essentially sightless flying mopeds that have explosives attached to them into battle. When combined with other evidence of heavy casualties, the loss of so many tanks and vehicles, the use or loss of enormous amounts of supplies and ammunition, and the deaths of so many high-level officers, are assuredly taking a cumulative toll on Russian military capability.
Just like at the beginning of the war, there are things the public is not able to see that could upend any predictions about the outcome of Russia's attack on its neighbor. But the United States recently committed another $725 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, and given how the tide seems to have turned in Ukraine's favor, it seems likely the assistance is intended to allow Ukraine to press an advantage, not a desperate attempt to prevent a reversal of its fortunes.
Unfortunately, it may take weeks, or even months, to know whether the aid accomplished the intended goal. And it may be even longer before the ultimate goal of ending the conflict is achieved.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at NSU, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
