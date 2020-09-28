The sign being held by the student outside the Cherokee Nation tribal administration building said, “School of Choice yet We Don’t Have One.”
That statement summed up the sentiment by Sequoyah High School students and supporters last week during a peaceful protest while tribal counselors were meeting inside.
Tribal officials made a decision to not have sports this fall, and now have made the school totally virtual for the unforeseeable future. The decision supposedly came about from officials without any input from parents, teachers or students.
Tribal health officials will go primarily with the recommendations of the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Administration and the elected officials will take recommendations from the health officials and also put politics into their decisions.
During the protest, students brought up many points. Several were counting on playing competitive sports to help them get scholarships in colleges and universities around the country. For many who come from poor economic areas, a scholarship is the only way they can break the cycle of poverty and leave to get a good education and work experience.
Sports isn’t the only issue. Students who were passing and excelling in their schoolwork are now finding it difficult to understand material and complete their work without the guidance of in-person learning with their teachers. Students said grades for many of their classmates were dropping, depression and anxiety rates are rising, and the community is divided. Teachers are struggling to get virtual work set up and often are unavailable to offer assistance when needed. They acknowledged that for some it is safer to stay home and take the virtual route, but for many, the virtual school setting is not working, and they want an option like all of the other area schools are being given.
Tribal officials claim it is for the “safety” of students, parents, teachers and elders. That’s a great political statement from politicians. However, if they really believed that they would not have the complex open for elders, staff would all work from home, and all tribal entities such as casinos and restaurants would be closed as well. In addition, many Cherokee students attend other area schools and go home to elders in their communities and households.
The students did great by gathering to let their views and opinions be known. They did it responsibly and did not create traffic hazards or cause vandalism in the process, which is what we have seen so many so-called “protesters” do in other cities around the country. Instead, they were responsible young adults who took their civil liberties seriously and responsibly.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the vast majority of the tribal officials. While the tribal council held meetings inside, they came and went through back and side doorways which are at this time closed to public access and did not come through the main door in front for temperature checks and health questions like everyone else is forced to do. Likewise, no one from the executive branch came out to talk to the students to offer insights, updates, or even acknowledge their attendance or their grievances. While the students are taking their responsibilities seriously, it seems the administration and officials are not taking the students seriously, and that is very telling.
The students are claiming they only want to have a choice. For now, the “School of Choice” is giving them no choice at all.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.