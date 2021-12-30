COLUMN: Successful new year resolutions are SMART

Happy New Year! Now is the time that most people begin thinking about things they wish to accomplish during the upcoming year. There are many different things that are commonly considered; for example, lose weight, save money, quit smoking, eat healthier, get rid of debt, and the list goes on. While it is a great idea to make New Year Resolutions, it is difficult for most people to follow through or complete them because they are not specific or are very lofty.
SMART goals can provide a sense of direction, motivation, and a clear focus for what is important to you. For goals to be more successful, you must have a few important points addressed. Your goals need to be SMART – Specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely. Also, decide if your goal is a long-term or short-term goal, or if your goal is a personal or family goal. Ask yourself, how does your family or lifestyle affect your ability to achieve said goal? When you set goals, it is important to include the whole family if the goal will also affect them. It will also make the goal more attainable if you have input from your family.
Goals differ in the amount of time, money, and other resources needed to reach them. Short-term goals are ones that can be achieved in less than two years. Intermediate goals are those things you wish to achieve in two to five years. Long-term goals relate to things you want to accomplish in more than five years.
Goal setting should be positive and encouraging, so start your goal with “I/we will.” Goals that are specific have a significantly greater chance of being accomplished. To make a goal specific, consider the five “W” questions. Who is involved? What do I want to achieve? Where is this goal achieved? When do I want to achieve this goal? Why do I want to achieve this goal?
For your goal to be measurable, you must have criteria for measuring progress. Ask yourself: How do I know if I have reached my goal? What is my indicator that I am making progress?
The achievability of the goal should be stretched to make you feel challenged, but defined well enough so you can achieve it. Ask yourself: Do I have the resources and capabilities to achieve this goal? If not, what am I missing to be able to achieve the goal?
Your goal should be realistically achieved given the available resources and time. Ask yourself: Is the goal realistic and within reach? Can I commit to achieving this goal?
You must have a start and finish date. If you do not have a time constraint, there will be no sense of urgency and less motivation to achieve the goal. Ask yourself: Does my goal have a deadline? When do I need to achieve my goal?
An example of a financial goal is, “I am going to save $10 a week for the entire year for my emergency fund.” It is specific - $10 per week, it is measurable - $520 by the end of the year, it is attainable – if it’s within your budget, it is realistic – not setting your goal too high, and it is timely – one year to save the money.
Don’t get discouraged if you have setbacks. Review your goal and make any necessary changes. Goals change over time. You may find you have set some goals too high or too low. Goals that are unrealistic or too far into the future may provide an excuse for not trying to reach them. Family or personal situations change, and as they do, so will needs, desires, and long-range dreams. Therefore, goals should be evaluated on a regular basis and revised when necessary.
Resolutions are hard to keep but by setting SMART goals and following these tips, you can plan and achieve your resolutions for 2022.
Good luck and Happy New Year!
For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, OHCE contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
