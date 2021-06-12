As a parent with young children, I want to ensure they are as educated as possible. Now that they are out of school for the summer, my wife and I have been looking for summer programs to enhance their learning.
While looking for reading and math programs, I saw a glaring difference in what programs were offered in low-income areas versus affluent areas.
Summer learning is key to setting a child up for success the next year. The churches, colleges, nonprofits, and schools in affluent areas are offering more programs to enhance the skills of children. I found great programs in STEM: reading, dual language, nature, etc. But the price tags on some of these programs can reach $2,500 for the summer. I also saw prices ranging from $249 to $550 per month for each child. For low-income and even middle-income families, the price is a barrier to gaining this additional knowledge for their children.
I question why these services are not more readily offered in the lower-income part of town by the entities in those areas. I think funding may be a reason why, but could that barrier be diminished with donations and grant funding? Are the schools, nonprofits, business, colleges, and community failing these children in these areas?
A way children attending summer programs in affluent areas are able to be better prepared than children in other areas with a lack of such programs is clear. I believe more knowledge equals a better head start during the next school year. I hope more programs are available for children who cannot travel to the other side of town for a summer program.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
