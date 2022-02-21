COLUMN: Super Bowl halftime show metric to measure age

I saw a meme on Facebook the other day one of my high school friends shared. It said inside every 60-year-old is an 18-year-old asking what just happened. I responded in the comments with, “ain’t that the truth.”
Several years ago, my mom warned me about the same thing when she said she went to bed one night in her 40s and woke up in her 70s. As I am now quickly completing my 56th trip around the sun, I am understanding more and more what she meant.
Having not become a dad until age 30 and with my youngest just out of high school last year, I have had the privilege of running in circles with those a little younger than me. That, combined with a fairly healthy lifestyle free of alcohol, drugs and tobacco, has kept my overall appearance at least decent for someone who has now lived in all or part of seven decades.
Over the years, I’ve been judged to be quite a bit younger than I really am, of which I am always thankful and express my gratitude to the person amidst their shock and disbelief when I tell them the actual number. Sometimes, however, that generational gap proves to be difficult, as I often find myself straddling knowledge, experience, social norms and tastes sometimes as wide as a canyon. What us older ones find humorous is often shocking or even offensive to the younger crowd.
This happened just the other day when I was caught in a fray between two people I serve on a nonprofit board with, one who graduated college in the 1970s and one who graduated in the 2000s. The issue? The halftime show of the recent Super Bowl. From the looks of comments throughout social media, I wasn’t the only one who was caught in this seemingly endless diatribe of comments regarding musical tastes. Local radio personality Ralph Lynch said he would have rather seen a hologram of Ernest Tubb performing than the acts that were there. I quickly agreed.
My two friends I serve on the board with mentioned above got in an actual tit-for-tat after the older one posted it was the worst halftime show ever. My younger friend strongly disagreed and was very defensive about his love of the performance. When I commented on the thread, I was hit with, "You probably liked the Aerosmith one,” to which I responded with a “No duh – ya think?”
Seriously, we older ones get it. My grandpa didn’t like Elvis, and my parents could never understand the coolness of KISS and why in the world I would spend my hard-earned money in the fourth grade for the new Rock and Roll Over album. Likewise, I don’t care for Cardi B., Twenty One Pilots or Justin Bieber. Music changes and we each like our own generational tunes and bands the best.
The bottom line is, those of us in the older set still have thoughts and opinions and are not brain dead. We get it, even though we have our own style of humor, our own tastes, and our own experiences to rely upon. We know the younger ones have theirs as well, but seriously, if we have an opinion to share, just let us share it. You can agree or not, but either way, just smile and let us be in our world for a little while longer.
Oh, and if you ever want to come over and chat about the differences of generations, come on by. I won’t even tell you to get off my lawn.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
