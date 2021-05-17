As the world's largest economy begins to fully reopen due to the effectiveness of mass vaccination efforts, demand for goods and services is increasing rapidly. If complicating factors do not arise, there is reason to believe the pent-up demand among consumers will be unleashed in an economy that is not yet ready to provide the products that will be sought so eagerly. When there is an imbalance between the supply of something compared to its availability, there is often an effect on the price of whatever that something is.
The first hints that we are entering a period where those types of price changes may be noticeable to shoppers, even in the short term, were contained in a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. The stock market reacted with slight downturn, and some financial experts indicated inflation might become a larger component in their decision-making over the next few months. Most officials at the Federal Reserve and within the federal government signaled a belief that the larger-than-expected increase in prices in April was temporary, even if they acknowledge April might not be the only month it happens this year.
Consumers may have noticed another aspect of the current, and very unusual, economic situation. Yes, prices may have gone up on some things, but some items are not available at all. Those bare shelves and delayed delivery dates are evidence of another phenomenon at work. Suppressed productivity and supply chain problems are contributing to inflationary pressures. Yes, that is an obvious statement to anyone familiar with the basic tenets of modern economics, but the way they are affecting the economy is unusual, perhaps even unprecedented. The developing imbalance between supply and demand is being caused by things other than the usual or supposed culprits.
The theory that a lack of sufficient supply will be overcome by an increase in production is being upended by current circumstances. Even if the additional unemployment insurance payments provided by the federal government were actually keeping people from working, that would only play a small part in the larger problem of labor shortages that have impacted not only manufacturing, but also resource extraction, transportation, and distribution. Factory workers, truck drivers, miners, pilots, train conductors, farm hands, delivery drivers, construction workers, and every other job being performed by human beings around the world are potentially vulnerable to COVID-19. They miss work to protect themselves or their families from the virus. Sometimes they miss work because those protections fail, and they fall ill. A few million times around the world, so far, some of those workers never return to their jobs because they are debilitated or dead because of the disease.
There is a risk that the fiscal policies of the federal government could lead to inflation. That policy is less a threat than the monetary polices of the Federal Reserve. But neither of those strategies are likely to influence inflation as strongly as interruptions in supply chains and the vociferous and increasingly unshackled appetite of American consumers, to say nothing of blocked canals and hacked pipelines.
It will require a deft touch to effectively guide the economy as it recovers from the effects of a pandemic and four years of disastrous policy choices. Timing will be critical when it comes to the resumption of normal levels of federal spending and when to begin restricting the money supply. That time is not yet at hand, but everything from government statistics to "out of stock" notices on Amazon indicate it may be closer than many experts previously predicted.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
