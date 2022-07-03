COLUMN: Supreme Court failed; states don't have to

Why does this country not care about its children? I don't mean a clump of cells or a fetus. I mean kids who are living and breathing and not taking up residence in someone else's body.
Now, even the U.S. Supreme Court cares more for theoretical children than living children or their parents. The overturning of Roe v. Wade doesn't feel super-shocking to me, but it reminds me that this country isn't as great as many citizens think it is.
Would a great nation put its child-bearing citizens at risk of death or injury for some perceived moral imperative with no basis in medicine or scientific fact? Would a great nation do nothing, on a national level, but offer thoughts and prayers when elementary school children are brutally murdered in school? Is it a mark of greatness to have no social support for families and children, while essentially mandating forced birth in some regions of the country? If this is the definition of "greatness," I've been using that word incorrectly.
I personally will never have more children. Abortion is not a concern for me. But as a person who cares about others, and has the ability to share my thoughts in a public way, I have to say these abortions are health care, and health care is a human right. Full stop.
Why someone wants or needs an abortion isn't my business. If someone tells me they don't want to be a parent, I believe them. Children shouldn't be an experiment, and people shouldn't be told to only have sex for procreation.
If any state government - or even the federal government - really wanted to stop abortion, they'd provide comprehensive sex education, free birth control, and access to consistent medical care. Being informed and having the ability to access care can make all the difference in the world.
While these justices, politicians, and other wealthy people won't need or miss out on access to abortions, average and low-income citizens will. Our politicians need to be reminded they serve at our pleasure, and they need to make sure that although the Supreme Court failed us, our states don't have to.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.