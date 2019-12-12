"City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, full of holiday cheer"… hmm, mmm, mmm. Some songs stay with you this time of year. Isn't this true of Tahlequah?
If you're out and about at all, you can't help but notice the hustle and bustle, the crowded parking lots and store aisles. Even the bah-humbug folks among us can't help but appreciate the increase in business during November and December.
That hustle and bustle isn't accidental, even though it may be seasonal. There are entities and individuals who work hard year-round to create the culture and vibe that is unique to Tahlequah. They recognize that thriving retail and entertainment opportunities build our community. That old adage about "retail driving retail" is generally true. Success attracts others.
There is no way that I could recognize every person who works to keep Tahlequah moving forward. I sure wish I could. I do want to recognize the Tahlequah Main Street Association, though. They work year-round to pull crowds into our downtown and into Tahlequah. On top of that, they coordinate our Christmas decoration efforts. All those lights that top the buildings, the decorations in Norris Park and at the Splash Pad - those didn't just happen. Our city Parks and Recreation folks helped to support the effort. So did Lake Region and Century 21 and others. How cool is it that such a diverse group of people volunteer to make the season special for the rest of us?
If you wonder if the Main Street Association events make a difference, let me share my Small Business Saturday experience. I was doing some of my Christmas shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. I stopped in several of the shops and boutiques. One had a somewhat limited selection. In talking with the sales clerk, I was assured that more items were on order and would arrive the next week. Her statement was, "With Ladies Night Out and Black Friday, we really have sold out of a lot of our merchandise." Since this business has been around for a several years, that tells me the shopping crowds were bigger than anticipated.
I frequently tell people that you see the world differently once you become mayor. That's true in so many ways. I pay more attention and notice the words and tone people use when they talk about Tahlequah. Those words that pop out so easily say much about whether we love our town or if we're just waiting for the opportunity to move on. While I know a few of the latter, Tahlequah is blessed to have many friends who are very enthusiastic, supportive, and deserve to be recognized as cheerleaders.
The greatest asset found in Tahlequah is her people. If you know a cheerleader, please send me a note to sue.catron@cityoftahlequah.com.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
