COLUMN: Tahlequah connected to greater resource network

Last week, an Enhanced Fujita Scale 2 tornado touched down in Springdale, Arkansas. With winds up to 145 miles per hour, several people were injured, a school gymnasium was destroyed, and there was considerable damage. Springdale is roughly 70 miles from Tahlequah. If I didn't occasionally listen to an Arkansas radio station, I'm not certain I'd be aware of this weather event. That's been an eye opener.
The week before was an EF-2 tornado in Kingston. Kingston is 200 miles away, but it's a fellow Oklahoma community. In the past, information about damage and recovery would be available not just as a one-time TV news item, but in our regional print media.
Historically, here in Tahlequah, we've relied upon our award-winning Tahlequah Daily Press for local news and one of the larger newspapers, such as the Tulsa World, for regional and national. As the newsprint industry has changed, the Tulsa World continues with its local and national content, giving up much of its regional coverage. Social media is dependent upon an individual's web of contacts, with generally unverified reports. I am feeling the loss of what is happening of note within the region.
Why does it matter what happens in Springdale, Kingston, Joplin, and Wichita? We don't exist in a vacuum. Locally, we're impacted when news happens within a day's drive of Tahlequah. We share in the pain and the joy our neighbors experience. I have memories of Tahlequah rescue and cleanup volunteer groups traveling to Joplin following their destructive tornado. Church and service organizations have frequently sent support to regional neighbors impacted by fire or flood. Blood drives have been organized to help address the physical recovery of those injured.
Within the past year or so, our Tahlequah Regional Development Authority has acknowledged the importance of regional relationships with their work to align more closely with economic development entities within Northwestern Arkansas. Their joint venture with several communities to work to attract medical manufacturing companies to the area is one result of that relationship building. As Springdale is within that partnership, I am certain our TRDA members are recognizing the impact of the storm within that community.
Those of us who have raised families within Cherokee County know many of our children must move away to follow their careers. Well-paying jobs that fit within a career path are hard to find in Tahlequah. When Google or Canoo settle into the Pryor Mid-America Industrial Park, it's reason to celebrate the opportunities that will open for our loved ones. When Wichita lands a major new aircraft contract or a major business relocates or expands into Northeastern Oklahoma or Northwestern Arkansas, we're excited once again. Having our children within a day's drive is the dream of many a parent.
Tahlequah offers much to the region. With our cultural, educational, and recreational features, we truly are the place many would choose for a permanent home. Our hills, clean air, abundant water, and workforce availability become a part of the package that tempts businesses in growth mode. Knowing what is impacting other communities in our region is critical to our future.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.