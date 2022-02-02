COLUMN: Tahlequah is ready for winter weather

R-E-S-P-E-C-T, as weather conditions roll ever closer to a possible - almost probable - winter storm, city employees gear up and turn out for the rest of us.
Before getting to experience this mayor gig, I used to enjoy the results of the harsh weather prep. I didn't have the opportunity to watch the team in action. It's pretty impressive. As you could imagine, Emergency Management takes responsibility for keeping the departments informed as weather projections develop and change in the week headed into the storm. Daily updates with National Weather Service forecasts are distributed.
The departments, of course, gear up. Inventories and supply levels are checked and replenished if needed. Sand and salt supplies are ready. Blade vehicles and sand trucks are tested, gassed up and ready to go. Crews are lined out and anticipating the call when our Police Department determines street conditions are starting to get bad.
Meanwhile, Tahlequah Public Works Authority is preparing for possible severe ice damage and related power outages. They communicate with all the medical facilities and NSU to ensure generators are ready. They work with Emergency Management for accommodations in case outside mutual aid help is needed. They fuel up all their backup generators and contact the fuel supplier to fill their tanks, and do a current inventory of materials for all systems. Then they confirm the list of emergency response contacts and their phone numbers to ensure there aren't communication issues.
The Fire Department recognizes that both deep cold and icy conditions lead to more house fires. In a department that is ready to respond 24/7, additional preparation shouldn't be necessary, right? But fighting a fire in sub-freezing conditions presents challenges and additional danger to firefighters and to equipment. Slick roads cause auto accidents. Again, confirming inventories, equipment and staff are ready for anticipated disaster response is the focus of the week prior to a storm.
Not only do slick streets cause accidents, but harsh conditions create more emergency response calls for the Police Department. Keeping the community safe is a lot more difficult when tensions are high and roads are treacherous. The Solid Waste crew will be doing everything possible to complete their routes, but there are no promises in the worst of a storm. Ultimately, employee safety has to rule the day in any department. They do stretch those limits though.
I'm proud of the way our departments and other public entities pull together to keep life as safe and comfortable as possible in Tahlequah. But know what? Looking around, I'm proud of all the "non-public servants" who are taking care of the community. Have you considered what the grocery store employees are doing in the runup to a winter storm? They're coming in on their days off, scrambling to keep food supplies replenished. Perishable products aren't produced in the back stock room. It's a logistical campaign.
All around us, businesses are working to ensure the needs of the community are met, no matter the conditions that arise. Employees are stepping up to go above and beyond the norm. These folks are truly worthy of our respect. We are grateful for their efforts.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
