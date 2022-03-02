COLUMN: Tahlequah is taking another step to promoting employee health

It's almost cliché to spend time in February assessing your personal health. Wrapped up in sweats, fuzzy slippers, and a warm throw your grandmother knitted in the '80s, cuddling yet another cup of hot chocolate or savoring a bowl of something best described as "comfort food", guilt gets to a body. That guilt grows more pressing as you move yet another pair of jeans to the back of the closet for "when I lose this winter weight" next summer - knowing full well that unless something changes, you're never wearing those favorite jeans again.
Ultimately, many of us hit that wall - or number on the scale - that causes a figurative shake of the shoulders and self-lecture. If a person likes living an active lifestyle some changes are in order. Thus begins your annual focus on self-care, eating right, and moving even when you don't want to. We envy those who have changed from this pattern to adopting a more steady-as-she-goes maintenance program.
You may be pleased to know that earlier this week, your City Council revised their Workplace Wellness policy with an updated version that may impact our community. This policy addresses not only what encouragement is offered to City employees, but also to our residents. Specifically, it commits to providing and promoting healthy food options, physical activity opportunities, tobacco free environments, and wellness education to our employees and to members of the community.
As you'd expect, much of the policy is focused on employees, requiring - among other things - provision of water throughout the day and access to refrigerators and microwaves. Provision of private space for nursing mothers is addressed, as is encouraging healthy food at special occasions like birthdays and retirements. We'll also be promoting more walking meetings.
Last Fall, Council approved provision of free access to an off-site fitness facility for our employees. This policy makes continuation of that action more probable by including this language, "Depending on budgetary constraints, provide employees with access to an off-site fitness facility."
For the community, the City will provide healthy food and beverage options whenever City funds are used for meetings or events. Healthy options will also be available in vending and concession opportunities. The City will host and/or sponsor farmer's markets on City property. We will provide safe and secure bicycle parking for employees and community members. We'll provide wayfinding signage at strategic locations to make people aware of walkable destinations including parks and recreation facilities.
Using our communication opportunities, we'll be using more posters, pamphlets and social media posts with information about local resources and facilities, such as our parks and trails. This policy will allow the City to promote physical activity events, seminars and workshops.
Typed out, this addition to City policies is just over a single page long but what a significant impact it could have on supporting our employees and residents. If you've gone through the pain of self-assessment and determined a lifestyle change is in order, your City should not be undermining that effort. Kudos to Council for recognizing a need and taking action.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
