COLUMN: Tahlequah needs to welcome more music

Food, music, art, interesting shops – it’s the downtown vibe, right? A couple of weeks ago, I was in a conversation with a few folks about what might enhance our central city. What addition or change might bring more visitors off the bypass to experience the heart of Tahlequah?
When we got to talking about how to entice more musical performers downtown, I learned something new. It seems many people think it’s illegal to sing for tips outdoors in Tahlequah. Between our ordinance banning begging and the one about not blocking a sidewalk, we don’t exactly welcome street performers. Many of our shops and eateries sponsor events with local bands and singers, but what about the up-and-comers?
Why would we want to welcome spontaneous music or comedy routines other than for the entertainment value for tourists? A short list of performers who started their career as a busker: Rod Stewart, Robin Williams, Eddie Izzard, B.B. King, Bernie Mac, Jewel. We know the Tahlequah area and Northeastern Oklahoma have amazing talent. Can anyone say Reba and Carrie? Those are superstars, but there are – and have been – so many musicians of note. There’s an “Oklahoma Connection” for a reason. We ought to encourage and share that.
Which leads us to a proposed ordinance that specifically allows sidewalk performances, but also sets reasonable time, place and manner restrictions. Performers can’t be within 10 feet of any crosswalk, they can’t block in any way the entrance to a business – although the owner or manager could ask them to be closer – and they can’t be within 50 feet of any other performer. The City Council can exclude designated parts of town. At least 5 feet of sidewalk width must remain open for pedestrians.
Specifically, no performances are allowed within 100 feet of any school, library or church while in session, or at a hospital at any time. If there’s a city-authorized special event like a festival, street fair, or farmers' market, the performer must be 300 feet away unless given permission by the organizer to participate. While a performer may request contributions at a performance through use of an open musical instrument case, box or hat, in no way does this ordinance allow for begging or strong-arming the public. That existing ordinance related to begging still is in effect.
There are rules about litter, props, amount of equipment, selling items and allowable noise levels. Police and fire officials have the authority to disperse part of the crowd or to ask the performer to move to a different location. The ordinance provides for misdemeanor charges and fines.
Street performers can enhance the character of a city. We’d like to encourage such performances as we protect the overall public interest. While street performers are engaged in First Amendment activities, reasonable restrictions are intended to ensure the safety of performers, their audiences and the general public, to prevent unreasonable interference with residents’ enjoyment of peace and quiet in their homes, and to protect the ability of businesses to conduct business. An ordinance establishes those rules.
As with any ordinance adoption, two public hearings will be held. The first of these will be at the City Council meeting Monday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually via Zoom.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
