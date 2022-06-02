COLUMN: Tahlequah roads are only possible through local taxes

Ever wonder why communities across Oklahoma generally have poor streets? It's not much of a secret. Revenue for cities in Oklahoma is generally limited to sales tax revenue and the fees and fines generated from operations. Unless you're a shopping mecca, it's a struggle to meet basic operating expenses. Federal road money goes to the state and to counties, Counties are prohibited from spending road money within city limits. We do receive some gasoline and motor vehicle tax revenue for streets and alleys - but for Tahlequah, that's only about $150,000 per year.
Back in the summer of 2019, we asked voters to approve a one half cent sales tax earmarked specifically for streets and sidewalks in Tahlequah. We asked for five years to prove we could make an impact within the city. We also promised to save enough money to try to ensure future road needs are met without another bond issue. Things are progressing well.
The remainder of 2019 and most of 2020 saw the accumulation of project funds and planning by the Streets and Sidewalks steering committee. Major projects in 2020 and 2021 included resurfacing of high-priority streets and construction of sidewalks on both sides of Choctaw from College to West Ave. North Cedar, College Avenue, Allen Road, West Fourth Street, Rainey, Mahaney, and Mimosa were improved with Street and Sidewalk funds that year.
Resurfacing of Fox Street will be completed this week from Street and Sidewalk funds. Campbell Road is much improved. North Jones Road will follow with both a new surface and the addition of a sidewalk. Traffic signals with pedestrian crosswalks on Downing at Water and at Cedar are being bid out. ODOT construction of sidewalks on East Downing from the Bypass to the Hospital requires matching funds from the city. Streets and Sidewalks are to the rescue. Engineering to improve Park Hill Road from the Bypass to Ballentine Road is underway.
You say you're curious about the money piece of this equation? We are budgeting for this fund to receive roughly $2.2 million during the next fiscal year. We are carrying $1.6 million forward, allowing us to possibly spend just over $3 million in the coming year. The way Tahlequah is growing, and the rate our roads are deteriorating after years of neglect, we're going to need every penny. Just imagine what those communities who don't have a dedicated fund are experiencing.
There is no shortage of road and sidewalk projects crying for attention. We can all point to streets that need help fast. Of greatest concern at this moment is the combination of material shortages, high prices, and access to support services like engineering. Thank goodness our Street Department has been able to develop their skills and acquire equipment to handle most of the labor for our current projects. Street Commissioner Kevin Smith and City Planner Taylor Tannehill have their hands full. Your support through this earmarked tax has given them the resources needed to make a difference.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
