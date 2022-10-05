COLUMN: Tahlequah steps up when a need is found

It’s quite the conundrum, isn’t it? Talk about mixed feelings. Like others in our community, talking about homelessness happens several times a week when you’re mayor. Some themes are constant.
“If you feed them, you attract more,” as if the conversation revolves around stray cats, is frequently the start. While I cringe at the phrase, I understand the underlying concern. Are we as a community, inadvertently exacerbating the situation by providing services to make life easier?
Let’s pause for a moment and consider what those services include. Our local day center provides a free lunch, which frequently consists of a cold sandwich and chips, to anyone who shows up who hasn’t been banned previously. They also have showers available to use, may assist with laundry or transportation needs, and may assist in acquiring key documents, like birth certificates. In addition, every Thursday evening a coalition of churches and individuals provide a free hot meal to anyone who shows up. These are services that are needed, but hardly add up to the traditional three squares and a cot. When given the opportunity to choose from any city around, I can promise you that Tulsa and other communities offer more assistance.
On the flip side of “do we provide too much” is the biblical admonition from Matthew 25:45: “Then he will answer them, saying, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.’" Or from Proverbs 14:31: “Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.” Many in our community strive to let their faith lead their actions. Would Jesus want a bed?
In a conversation earlier this week, I was reminded there is a difference between being homeless and being a vagrant. We don’t oppose offering shelter to those who are progressing toward sobriety or developing skills needed for employment. We certainly don’t oppose providing anything needed for the children who are living without the stability of a home.
Vagrancy though, that’s a different issue. According to an online legal dictionary, vagrancy is the condition of an individual who is idle, has no visible means of support, and travels from place to place without working. Traditionally, communities tend to regard vagrants with suspicion and view them as beggars or criminals. Most vagrancy laws have been struck down by the courts over time. Tahlequah still has language in our ordinances, but Chief King indicates the language is vague and not useful for “clearing the community” of said vagrants.
If you find yourself struggling with the topic of homelessness in Tahlequah, it may help to separate your consideration of those who need a hand up from those who have intentionally chosen vagrancy as a lifestyle. I suspect those who are publicly asking for construction of a “homeless jail” are really concerned about vagrants.
Tahlequah is a community that steps up when they see a need. We believe in supporting our neighbors. Many of our friends and family have loved ones who are dealing with substance abuse or mental concerns. I think we want to help those experiencing homelessness.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
