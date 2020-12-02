"Tahlequah Strong" – that’s the message found on T-shirts and ball caps around town. And no, it’s not the name of the most recent home-brew. It doesn’t refer to our ever-growing group of bodybuilders. And not even the high school academic team. "Tahlequah Strong" came about in the early days of the pandemic through the creativity and resilience of our local businesses.
The message probably means something a bit different to each of us. To me, it represents the way this community works together, helping each other survive and thrive. It’s the attitude that sets our city apart from those around us. I know it’s hard to imagine, but in some other towns, it’s every man or woman for himself.
If you feel this vibe like I do, you know it doesn’t just apply to businesses. We feel this way about the people. too. Some folks point to all the churches we have around town as the source of this strength. Others look to our Cherokee heritage, or our Scotch-Irish heritage. Whatever the cause, we’re blessed to have so many in Tahlequah who care.
This past week has been full of named days, starting with Thanksgiving, then Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday. "Wait a minute," you say: "What is this Giving Tuesday? One single day of giving back to your community?"
If you reached out on Giving Tuesday and made a contribution to a worthy cause, bless you! If you somehow missed the event, it’s not too late. It turns out our local support organizations are hurting, needing both money and volunteers. Almost 10 months into the pandemic and resources are being stretched to the max. More people than usual need help, and those who work to provide that hand up are scrambling.
You know those who are daily stepping into personal crisis: Help In Crisis, Hope House, Tahlequah Men’s Shelter, Zoë Institute, the Day Center. You know those who are working to fill the gaps: Habitat for Humanity, CARE Food Pantry, Hands of Grace. (If I missed anyone in my list, I apologize!) But then there are all the churches and other organizations that are stepping up to try to provide specific help: supplemental food distributions, warm clothing drives, providing gasoline or temporary transportation or housing.
Never doubt the need is great. When a food distribution is intended to help 100 families and 120 get food before it runs out, that’s wonderful. But you worry about the 30-plus families who were turned away because they got in line too late. It hurts a caring heart.
Tahlequah Strong! You’re needed.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
