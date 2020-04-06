It seems that more people are finally getting the message about the need to temporarily minimize social contact to arrest the spread of coronavirus infections. Things still aren't perfect in that regard.
The younger you are, the more likely you are to believe you are invincible. With this virus, it does appear there are advantages to youth, but there is a difference between immunity and resistance. It is also hard to convince teenagers, and young adults, that they truly are one of the greatest weaknesses we have when it comes to combating this pandemic. Individually, they may be less likely to suffer any adverse consequences from catching the virus, but being asymptomatic keeps them circulating in the general population, leading to infections of those who are much more susceptible to the adverse effects of becoming coronavirus patients. That includes death.
So, while it may seem repetitive to mention "social distancing" or "sheltering-in-place," circumstances demand that we say it again, anyway. Officials are beginning to see to trends in the data (what relatively little we have) that staying at home and keeping a few feet between you and those people you do encounter are effective in slowing and lowering the infection rate. Our experiences with the "common" cold give us "common" sense enough to do that wherever possible when someone sneezes or sniffles. But for whatever reasons, people have been slower to adopt a more aggressive form of that type of separation for this new virus.
The only way to be "resistant" to the virus is to avoid being resistant to the advice of medical experts, scientists, and even our own personal understanding of how easy it is to catch a cold. As I see more officials, experts, and members of local, state, and national leadership groups become more somber about the situation, it reinforces the urgency to adopt the measures they recommend (and, in some cases, are requiring). Even those officials and leaders who have financial, political, or social incentives to avoid - or at least delay - the effects of quarantines and restrictions are starting to acquiesce, which is a sure sign that even they are starting to recognize the undeniable threat this virus poses.
The surgeon general made a sobering statement that this week will be comparable to Pearl Harbor and the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He is right to provide that warning. I hope we respond appropriately. By "we" I mean as a society, as Americans. We can look out for one another by, ironically, staying away from one another. It is counterintuitive. But it is the truth. It is contrary to our affable nature, but necessary in times like these.
When our nation has fallen under attack in a direct way, by a visible enemy - whether Imperial Japan or religious zealots, as the surgeon general mentioned - we have responded swiftly and with what I call "reluctant enthusiasm" to those situations. We need to do that same now. After Pearl Harbor, we retooled our economy to fight a war and were asked to buy war bonds. It is certainly within us to make another, and softer, type of sacrifice in the coming weeks to combat this invisible menace we now face.
If it sounds like I'm begging people to adhere to the rules being made by experts, I am. There are four people in my family who are prime candidates for contraction of, and fatal complications from, coronavirus infections. And because I'm certain that almost everyone faces similar circumstances, I'm not just pleading for the health and well-being of my family, I'm also pleading for yours.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
