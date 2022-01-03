COLUMN: Taking steps toward utopia we yearn for

With the start of the new year, there are often resolutions, promises and hopes for what the new year will bring. A question on social media last week asked the public to choose one thing, if possible, to remove from the world in 2022. For me, I selected "hate."
We all would like to live in a utopian world where everyone worked hard and supported one another, especially in times of need. There are many people in the world who try their best to do just that, and we often see good examples of helpful service from individuals, organizations, communities, states, and nations around the world. In times of disaster, local individuals and crews have sent supplies and manpower to other areas around the country to assist in rebuilding efforts. Those who cannot attend will donate money or supplies to help. In other words, people show kindness and help to those in need.
A group of young people who always seem to be willing to help others are school bands. This is true at middle and high school levels and at the college level. The bands from Oklahoma’s two flagship universities both made news headlines across the nation this week when they helped in a time of need.
The OSU Cowboy Band traveled to Tempe, Arizona, to support its team in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish Band was unable to attend the game due to COVID cases, and at the dual team pep rally, the Cowboy Band played the Notre Dame fight song for the Notre Dame fans.
Likewise, OU’s Pride of Oklahoma Band helped Oregon during its trip to the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Many Oregon band members had a flight delay due to weather in Eugene and could not make it to the game’s pep rally on the Riverwalk. OU band members stepped in and learned Oregon’s fight song and other “rah rah” songs and played in boats with the few Oregon band members that were there. It was interesting to see many students in Oklahoma uniforms playing Oregon fight songs in a boat with their Oregon counterparts. When the announcement was made as to why there were Sooners performing with the Ducks, it brought cheers from both sides alike. The next day, the two bands joined together to bring help to San Antonio’s homeless population.
Having been a band kid in both high school and college, I can attest we have our own set of codes and guidelines that are pretty much common in all band programs, regardless school or level. In college and high school alike, we supported the other bands that came to our fields. In high school, the competition is fierce for trophies and awards. In college, it is for pride for your school. The only exception is the coveted Sudler Trophy, the national championship for college bands, which we have won at OU, and like our football team, are consistently in the top 10.
As an OU band member in a leadership position, I had the opportunity to visit with band members from schools such as Texas, OSU, Nebraska, Iowa State, Penn State, Brigham Young University, and others. It was not unusual for us to have had the same experiences and attitudes of helping other groups when needed. The competition was tense and taken seriously, but we all had unique roles of competing, entertaining fans, and most importantly, supporting our teams.
Imagine what our world would be like if we all could work in harmony with one another as individuals, corporations, communities and more by following the examples of America’s bands. It might just take us a few steps closer to that utopia we all wish for.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
