Trash talking again this morning. Our Solid Waste crew is bringing a proposal for significant changes to the City Council Monday evening. If you’re interested, join us at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, at City Hall’s Council Chamber.
Current ordinances related to sanitation and garbage are broad and basic. Code establishes the Sanitation Department and requires residents to have an accessible spot for garbage collection. It provides for charging collection fees and limits trash collection from other entities. Code requires lids on garbage cans and use of plastic trash bags. The interesting thing is code doesn’t require the use of garbage cans, just that if you have a can, you must keep the lid closed. And the maximum size garbage can allowed is 30-gallon, although many of us own and use larger containers.
Anyone driving the streets of Tahlequah on a collection morning will have noticed many residents opt to place bags of trash on the ground at the curb rather than using a container. These bags are at risk from stray dogs, feral cats and other assorted wildlife. Loose trash in a neighborhood is the result.
Requiring the use of plastic trash bags hinders efforts of our ecological minded residents who would like to limit their personal carbon footprint. As noted in a previous column, we have residents who opt to use paper bags for their trash. Those bags fall apart in wet weather. Again, blowing trash in a neighborhood can result. To those concerns, add high injury rates for our solid waste collectors and the time/service crunch created by a growing number of residents. There are strong arguments supporting a move in a different direction.
The proposal to be discussed Monday is to transition to tipper trucks for collection purposes. You have probably seen these in other cities. Collection trucks have mechanical arms that lift specially designed carts and tip the contents into the truck. We can retrofit our existing trucks and make this a reality if we also provide residents with the necessary carts.
Under the proposal, each household would be issued a standardized 96-gallon wheeled cart with a lid. This size will serve the needs of most residents. Additional carts would be available to purchase for those few who regularly produce more trash. Residents would wheel their cart to the curb on collection day and wheel it back to the house after collection. There would no longer be a requirement that waste be bagged to be collected. This means if you pick up some trash from your yard or clear some from your car, you can toss it directly in the cart. It seems a small thing, but not having to carry the trash into the house and add it to a bag is a help.
From the city's standpoint, tipper trucks mean our collectors would no longer be exposed to needles and other hazards hidden within the trash bags. Our collectors would no longer be lifting and tossing all trash bags, resulting in much lower worker injury and compensation rates. It also allows the city to reconsider the number of collectors and trucks required.
As always, ordinance changes require two hearings and publication in the newspaper. This proposal will impact our residents. I urge you to check it out and make your concerns or approval known.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
