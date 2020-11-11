It seems as if the U.S. tax code is built to serve the extremely wealthy. Of course, life is seldom fair, and I am aware of that pertinent fact, yet it is a truism that the super-rich potentially pay a lower tax rate than the working and middle classes.
I use the word "potential," as there are critics who would denounce my version of what the 1 percent get away with. And in a recessionary economy with the elitists benefiting from President Donald Trump's 2017 overhaul of the tax code, is this really wise policy?
It stands to reason that if we want improvements to our national infrastructure, health care, and education, who would dare doubt the necessity of a tax hike? I do not favor a tax hike that will burden the working class, but when you consider that Wall Street hedge fund managers, private equity executives, and venture capitalists do "run wild" as a result of tax loopholes, the need for sensible tax reform becomes all too clear.
Are there any loopholes that allow college students to receive a big-time deduction like the Wall Street big shots reap? Wouldn't it be nice if a tax credit is offered to first-time homebuyers?
I sometimes wonder just how the viewpoints of taxation break down along partisan lines. I would surmise the lines might not be too blurred regarding income tax brackets of Americans and tax reform. For example, if an American wage earner is making $20,000 per year, then I should think that voter would not dare cast a ballot for the GOP. Yes, I am talking about the ongoing problem of income inequality, and that translates into declining purchasing power needed to sustain the economy. And when you consider that Trump signed the largest tax code overhaul since the administration of President Ronald Reagan, how will this cycle of inequality ever be remedied?
One cause of the Great Depression was the ever-widening gap between the elite and the average American, and organized labor wouldn't see any real government support until the New Deal reforms of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, implemented in the late 1930s. If you cycle back to 2017 when Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, it is crucial to understand how that legislation was passed and what our economic strength was in that year. This bill was rushed through Congress, and was hailed as the perfect tonic to create an upward trend in the American economic picture. The basic premise behind American corporate tax reform is to ease the tax burden on big business to expand production and lower unemployment.
Business expansion is the desired effect, yet before Trump signed the tax cut bill, unemployment was already low, and the Trump overhaul came amidst a lengthy bull market. Yes, I am saying Trump was riding on the wave of President Barack Obama's economic policy success in the wake of one of the worst recessions in recent decades.
If there is to be a more fair tax system, it must be a tax code in which that 1 percent pay their fair share for the public works and resources that they, themselves, benefit from. And that is really what a fair tax code is for by design, as the reduction in income inequality would be a positive result of fair taxation. In the final analysis, deficit-financed tax cuts will continue to burden not only the working and middle class, but future generations as well.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.