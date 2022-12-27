COLUMN: Tax dollars, months wasted

After 18 months, the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breech released an 845-page report based on over 1,000 interviews.
The nine-member committee had just two Republican members. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R- Illinois, were the two GOP members. Both Cheney and Kinzinger have been strong public critics of former President Trump.
The committee alleges President Trump oversaw the effort to put forward an alternative slate of electors in seven states he lost. Citing the 14th Amendment – equal protection under the law – the committee recommends the former president be barred from holding any future government office, federal or otherwise. They also recommend Congress pass laws with stronger criminal penalties for those who obstruct a peaceful transfer of power. They recommended Congress pass laws that give select committees be given subpoena power, as well.
A number of individuals the committee subpoenaed did not appear, including former President Trump. Steve Bannon was convicted in federal court for refusing to provide testimony to the committee and was sentenced to four months in prison.
Three observations:
First, the committee’s findings were predetermined. The Jan. 6 committee was not as concerned with investigating the breach of the Capitol as they were getting President Trump. None of the members of the committee went into the process with an open mind. Cheney and Kinzinger were handpicked by Speaker Pelosi because they are Trump critics and were elected Republicans. The Democrats needed a couple of token Republicans on the committee so they could call it "bipartisan."
Rest assured, the conclusions were pre-established. The goal is and remains to prevent Donald J. Trump from ever holding office again.
Second, the Jan. 6 breech of the Capitol should have been investigated by Congress. The U.S. Capitol is the people’s house, but individual citizens don’t have a right to vandalize and destroy it.
Thus far, 964 people have been charged in the breech – over half have pled guilty. Some were just "caught up in the moment," and acted on impulse. Others wanted to overthrow the government. Still, others just love conflict and like to tear up stuff. Whatever the reason, those who bum rushed the Capitol on Jan. 6 didn’t use good judgment, and their actions didn’t further their cause for liberty.
Third, the committee wants to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887. They want Congress to pass a law that prevents a vice president from questioning a state’s electors. They advocate for the vice president’s role to be largely ceremonial. The U.S. Constitution is clear; the vice president presides over the process. It is not ceremonial.
They recommend raising the number of votes needed in Congress to question a state’s election results. This recommendation contradicts HR1, a proposal by Democrats to federalize elections. But perhaps it doesn’t conflict with HR1? The goal of the Democrats is to control the process by taking voters out of the equation.
The committee’s recommendations ignore average Americans. They want to manage/control the election system after the voters have spoken. America is a Republic. The power is held by the people and their elected representatives.
The Jan. 6 committee wants an oligarchy, a system of government where a small group of elitist rules. The creditability of their report is questionable at best. Eighteen months and a ton of tax dollars wasted.
The recommendations could have been written the day the committee was established.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
