COLUMN: Tax hikes on wealthy won't help rest of us

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.