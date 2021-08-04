Three cheers for the Atlantic author Annie Lowrey for naming a previously unquantified social cost, “The Time Tax.” Lowrey talks about the bureaucratic "cost" that poor folks pay, that marginalized people pay, that non-techie types pay, and that people pay when they live afar from their centers of power.
“Time Tax” describes bureaucratic friction: Gathering up documents, waiting in person so a government clerk can authenticate a wet, or original, signature, driving miles to pay cash for document copies, and the like. The Time Tax is the unquantified cost in time, money and what Lowrey calls “mental bandwidth” of fulfilling obligations such as filing taxes and qualifying for benefits such as SNAP.
The time cost of money occurs when systems are not upkept and streamlined. Progressive ideas are hobbled with archaic practices that even our great-grandparents would find onerous. For example, it is common wisdom that Social Security Disability claims are always denied until the appeal level. Like the Salem Witch Trials, the very people least mentally able to jump through the hoops are the ones required to jump through the hoops: homeless people, for example.
We waste peoples’ time, money, carbon footprint, and coping skills with archaic business processes, by electing leaders who are antagonistic to the systems they manage. The resulting inefficiency bottlenecks can be selective filters for rewarding cronies and punishing everyone else.
Take voting, for example. Voting is a right, and it is supposed to be free. But states can fashion their voting procedures either to maximize democratic participation by greater percentages of the population, or they can clamp down restrictions to the point that voters can’t afford the time and gas and procedural hoops to do it. In hard-to-vote states, candidates can cater to a small audience, ignoring the needs of most voters. When America was founded, and the constituents were just free, adult, white men, policymaking served leisure class landholders. Native Americans couldn’t vote. Blacks couldn’t. Women couldn’t. But it has been a while. We need to accommodate working moms with infants in the vans.
Whether born of low expectations of our fellow man, or outright contempt for poor people, Oklahoma is the land of many “Time Tax” challenges. It seems like everything that happens in Oklahoma City stays in Oklahoma City, especially when a citizen lives 190 miles away and the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says to “come by the office and we’ll get it straightened out” about an unemployment claim filed in March 2020 that hasn’t been paid after 17 months. The local office says, “We don’t have the power to do anything. You’ll really have to solve this in Oklahoma City.” People just give up. Our state batters down the expectations of its citizens, and taxpayers pay the clerks doing the stonewalling.
Even more people are affected by mailing in documents and writing paper checks to pay processing fees that could be done in minutes by email. Last week, I had to subscribe to a faxing service because one state agency can only receive faxed pictures of driver licenses and photo IDs. Some offices don’t believe in the internet yet. In Oklahoma, it takes weeks to get death certificates, request background investigations, and get copies of public records.
If you want to incorporate online, you pay an extra convenience fee for paying by card. Few counties allow you to file legal documents by email. You have to mail papers. It’s like a penalty for being modern. Who really uses paper checks any more? And why does the state charge a convenience fee for getting the document and then a convenience fee for paying the convenience fee?
There are solutions: Elect tech-savvy progressives to bust the "Time Tax." Life is short, and government should be in the background making things easier, not standing as an obstacle to doing its business.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
