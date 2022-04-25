Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&