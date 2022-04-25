Last week, Americans went through the dread of what is known as tax season. It’s that time when most people pull together their W2 forms and their shoebox of receipts from the year and dump everything on the desk of their favorite accountant.
Politicians love to jump on the tax topic bandwagon. Conservatives preach every year about the tax burden on the middle class, give promises to lower the rates, and promise to cut back on the out-of-control spending of liberal government politicians.
Liberals complain that more income is needed to support governmental social programs to the lower class, and they only intend to take more from the “rich,” most of whom are business owners or company executives, although they most usually are vague about how much one needs to make to be considered “rich.”
Democrats tend to lead one to believe that every family should want to give nearly half a year’s income to them to distribute, otherwise you’re wishing to push grandma off a cliff on her walker and starve all the little children. Republicans often lead one to believe that millionaires and their companies create the muscular structure of the job market and need more breaks because more people working means more taxes coming into the bottom line.
Fact is, there are elements of truth to both these philosophies, and it’s the vast majority of those in the middle class – your average American working an average job – that is often caught in the tax net.
If you are someone who pays taxes, you want to pay less. If you don’t, you want everyone else to pay more. A few years back, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office released a memo discussing the possibility of a tax rate of 52 percent to fund the Medicare for All Act of 2019, although he never mentioned those rates on the campaign trail.
Truth is, if you add up all the taxes working Americans pay now, between federal and state income taxes, Social Security taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, gas and energy taxes, water taxes and more, it is possible some are getting to that 50 percent mark already.
An interesting 2021 article on the financial website The Motley Fool tells us the current tax code is over 74,000 pages long and that there have been more than 4,500 changes in the past two decades. More alarming is that most working Americans work 114 days to cover their tax bills, and an estimated 44 percent of Americans pay no taxes at all. This category mostly consists of low-income or no-income individuals and families.
Some states, like Texas, do not require residents to pay state income tax, and there is no tax on food. This sounds great, and it was something I enjoyed while living there, but like everything, it came with a price. The “no tax on food” was not entirely true, because that was only on staples and not what was considered “junk” food, and as for no state income tax, it was great until time to pay your vehicle and property taxes. In all, it equaled almost the same.
Texas was interesting in other ways, too. According to the CPA firm Molen and Associates, in Texas, belt buckles are taxed an additional 6.25 percent over the normal sales tax. Cowboys need not worry, however, because also in Texas, cowboy boots are exempt from sales tax. We can see where the priorities lie down south.
For the rest of us, we have to get to work because taxes are due, and the politicians need our money.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.