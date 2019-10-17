During the 2016 campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump spoke of "draining the swamp" in an attempt to reform the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. Special interests and lobbyists really do represent what the "swamp" consists of, and the role of the influence industry has seen quite a proliferation during the Trump administration.
There are figures from the political money website, Open Secrets, that tally up to $3.4 billion regarding 2019 lobbying expenditures. And it is also quite clear Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel has served as an epicenter for U.S. special interests, as well as foreign interests.
We have never seen a U.S. president like Trump, who has made the transition from the world of big business to the White House, and Trump has certainly clarified the difference between legal requirements and ethical norms about self-enrichment while holding office. And while Trump is correct about exemptions of the president and vice president from placing assets into a blind trust, previous presidents have taken this action by choice. Trump, instead, keeps his assets in a family-managed trust, which means the Trump family can profit from the presidency, and the special interests are very aware of this.
Trump did sign an executive order that prohibits appointees from lobbying for five years after employment in the administration. Former lobbyists are also prevented from from participating in areas they had previously lobbied on for a period of two years, yet Trump has appointed more former lobbyists to the Cabinet than President Bush and President Obama did during their two terms.
Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, is the man who took up the movement against lobbyists in 2016, and then Lewandowski established his own lobbying headquarters just a hop, skip, and a jump from the White House. Lewandowski spun this by explaining that when Trump spoke of "draining the swamp," he was denouncing the bureaucracy of Washington D.C., but not the bonafide lobbyists. Lewandowski did not speak, however, to the real travesty within the realm of special interests, and that is the concept of secret lobbying.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in her recent book "This Fight is Our Fight," speaks of how the American tobacco industry uses the tactic of secret lobbying, and how the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for the right price, will take the tobacco industry's money, lobby the government, and there is no reporting regarding how much the tobacco industry is even spending to impact legislation. This really does translate into a scenario that everyone should find totally unacceptable in America -that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to get children addicted to tobacco while financial regulations are being transformed. The U.S. Chamber is an example of one of the giants who is a force to be reckoned with within our national bicameral legislature, and do not underestimate the smaller lobbyists that abound, yet whose names are not as well-known.
In the final analysis, corporate America knows the value of maneuvering through Capitol Hill in order to reap favorable, as well as profitable, legislation. Whether it is drug companies that proposed Medicare D - and the result is big profits with a $25 billion a year cost to American taxpayers - or Jack Abramoff, who ranks high up in the food chain as one of the most infamous lobbyists in U.S. political history, lobbying seems to be one of the most effective methods used by the business world to reap the maximum amount of profit while millions of American taxpayers foot the bill.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
