COLUMN: Taxpayers shouldn't foot bill for waggish studies

Interim studies address legislative and policy issues and are requested by members of the Oklahoma House or Senate from leadership of their respective chambers. They often address legislative topics discussed during session that failed, or they are also written on subjects lawmakers deem worthy of further consideration.
The two chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature handle interim studies differently. In the Senate, the president pro tempore assigns the requests to the appropriate standing committee. The committee chair of the standing committee then decides which studies will be conducted. In the House, the speaker sovereignly decides which studies to approve or disapprove. In some cases, House study requests on similar subjects are combined into a single study to avoid duplication. On occasion, some interim studies may be considered jointly by the House and Senate.
Interim studies are typically held when the legislature is out of session and usually meet at the State Capitol. Depending on the study, a committee may devote anywhere from one hour to several full meetings to each study. Experts are often invited to testify at interim study meetings. Interim studies rarely generate a formal report to the public.
This year, 136 requests for interim studies were made by members of the Oklahoma House, and 121 of those were approved. In the Senate, 71 interim studies were conducted.
Two observations:
First, interim studies have a purpose. They can result in a lawmaker crafting a better-thought-out bill that addresses a real issue. Taking time and taxpayer money to have round table discussions to consider all the ramifications of a bill before it is filed makes sense. Too often during session, legislation is edited on the fly, which can result in laws that yield undesired unintended consequences.
Second, there are far too many interim studies. The number of requests for studies are up in both chambers, and frankly, some interim studies are simply frivolous. An excellent example is a study from Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, which addressed the benefits of recess to Oklahoma secondary students. In a press release, Rosecrants said his study found, not surprisingly, that recess is beneficial because it allows students to decompress and relate to other students. Rosecrants, you may recall, is the same lawmaker who ran the "Play to Learn" bill this past session, which makes it illegal for Oklahoma school administers to prevent early childhood teachers from using play to learn in their classroom.
Conducting an interim study on the importance of recess sounds like a joke, but no Oklahoma taxpayer should be laughing. When Legislature leadership accommodates such frivolous, flippant, meaningless and ill-considered studies like this, they waste taxpayer dollars. Rosecrants was accommodated by the Legislature and the governor on "Play to Learn," which resulted in a totally unnecessary law on the books. It appears he plans to run a bill in the upcoming session "mandating recess."
Legislative leadership needs to stop indulging and obliging waggish interim studies and unnecessary laws. Oklahomans' tax dollars shouldn’t be used for such nonsense. Our state has far more pressing issues to address.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
