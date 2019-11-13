The Tea Party marks its ninth anniversary since it packed Congress with 40 of its members in 2010. Its elected officials' campaigns across the nation were premised on lowering the national debt, downsizing federal authority, and strictly interpreting the U.S. Constitution. The Tea Party has not accomplished all three promises.
Almost everyone is conservative when it comes to living within a budget, because we have learned things don’t go well if we don’t “live on what we earn, or less.” There is an immediate feedback loop if no one pays the utility bill. We have the bankruptcy system to provide a modicum of relief to those who overextend, and in America, most bankruptcies are due to five causes: medical expenses, job loss, poor credit management, divorce or separation, and unexpected expenses such as natural disasters.
Our government’s money has two parts: the national debt and the budget deficit. The national debt is akin to "how much we owe to creditors" in the long haul. Like a mortgage, the national debt is paid out over time, thus it is possible to carry a national debt load without feeling the immediate pinch right now. When it comes to the national debt, America is mortgaged up to our eyeballs. The current president campaigned on a promise to eliminate the national debt in eight years, but his budgets add $9.1 trillion, increasing the national debt to $29 trillion, according to his estimates. This would be trillion with a “T.”
The budget deficit is different. It is more like the family monthly income. Households strive to match up monthly needs with immediate income, so everyone gets enough shelter, heat, water, food and clothing to survive and thrive through the end of the month. The national budget deficit has swollen by 50% since Obama left office. Basically, it happened due to less money coming in as tax dollars due to the tax cut.
Tax cuts are called "regressive" when those who benefit proportionally the most are the taxpayers in the highest tax brackets. Tax cuts are called "progressive" when those who benefit the most, in relative terms, are the taxpayers who made the least money. Trump's tax cuts are "regressive" because the cuts benefitted corporations and wealthier taxpayers and gave proportionally less to taxpayers who were living on less money. The rich got a lot richer, and the poor got a little bit richer – on money we’ll all have to pay back eventually. The Trump government is overbudgeting and overspending its revenues by nigh-on a trillion dollars annually.
Our Founders revamped the the Articles of Confederation in favor of centralized federal authority to keep harmony and commerce flowing among states. Reagan’s New Federalism expanded states’ rights and structured federal authority, but nothing like what we’ve seen during this administration to roll back the pervasive regulatory format that can only be accomplished when every state casts its lot into the community of nationhood together. Oklahoma has often been a renegade, sometimes defying logic even to its economic detriment and to the hardship of its citizens. That is a topic for another day.
There is a simple elegance in strict construction of the U.S. Constitution. It makes our founding document accessible to every reader, word for word. We live in an exciting time, when our attention is directed to rare constitutional language on impeachment for purposes of assessing this president’s truthfulness, objectivity, honesty, fairness and ability to fulfill the laws of Congress, live on TV. I look forward to the book coming out next Tuesday, “A Warning” by Anonymous, the insider tell-all about the White House under this president.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
