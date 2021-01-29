Do you want to criticize your progenitors and offspring without hurting their feelings? Then I have an app for you. My siblings and I communicate on something called GroupMe.
A good example of these exchanges occurred Thursday, when my youngest informed her much-older three siblings that our mid-80s parents were in a waiting room. They had just received their COVID-19 vaccinations and were loitering to make sure there were no side effects. I didn't say anything - just clicked "like" - but I had already related a conversation to my sister Lisa, two years my junior, that I had with our dad the previous weekend.
The fact that several geezerly folks of my dad's acquaintance had recovered from COVID likely prompted him to suggest the virus, while serious, might not be as bad as some say. He told me his brother was just recovering from COVID. His sister and her husband had had it last year, evidently putting the kibosh on the annual Thanksgiving dinner to which I am no longer invited due to a political rift as wide as the Atlantic Ocean. I asked my dad if he was a "hoaxer," and he denied it, but speculated the situation had been overblown by - he hesitated, then said, "some people." I suspect he had checked himself before blurting out, "the media." He added that he wasn't sure about the efficacy of masks, but that he wore one to make others feel more comfortable. I proceeded to explain how several friends had died of COVID - many of them suddenly, and some not that old. I ticked off a number of lingering effects other friends had - including, in one case, a heart condition that hadn't been present before. Next thing I know, my dad's getting his shot.
Sharing news of one's prehistoric parents is probably less important than the ability to alternately brag about and grouse about one's kids. On Friday, the youngest sister was bemoaning the plight of her preteen daughter. It seems she's hit the age wherein girls start being mean to one another - either ignoring the girl targeted for ostracizing on a particular day, or engaging in overt bullying. It's par for the course, and her older siblings assured her that not only did we go through the same stuff, so did our own kids. I related a couple of stories.
I never cared for teen idols whose mugs appeared on Tiger Beat covers when I was young. One day in the fifth grade, two other girls and I were walking back to the grade school from the band room. The other two were talking about Bobby Sherman, whose claim to fame was a role on the TV show, "Here Come the Brides." I had never seen it, because during a good part of my childhood, we had no TV, but I had seen his picture in friends' copies of Tiger Beat. As far as I was concerned, he was an old man (he was 25), and I told my friends so. They stopped in their tracks, and one said incredulously, "You don't like Bobby Sherman?!" I admitted, "Well, no." They glared at me in disdain, and took off running, leaving me to walk by myself. That was one of those "we're-mad-at-her" episodes, peculiar to gaggles of young girls, which miraculously render the target invisible for up to a week. It's no fun being the "mad-at" girl, because - as The Eagles famously sang - you have to eat your lunch all by yourself. Not to mention walk to and from band by yourself. Even more peculiar is when a girl tries to make a concrete point about your non-existence by sitting on a chair you are already occupying.
As for more overt bullying, I imparted a tale about my son. The kid ran his mouth constantly - and come to think of it, he still does at age 32. This understandably annoyed his classmates. In fact, a teacher told me about an episode wherein another boy led the rest of the class, counting to three so everyone could yell: "SHUT UP, COLE!" Generally, I stayed out of these juvenile jousts, but once, when he was in fifth grade, I got involved. There was a kid I'll call "Donnie DoWrong" - a big bully who was always getting into scuffles. Of course, he hated my son. One afternoon, I went to pick up Cole after school, and I could hear this kid menacing Cole - since there was no one else in the vicinity, I easily made that deduction. I rounded the corner and said to Donnie, "If you ever threaten him again, your mother and I will have a talk she won't forget." I then looked at Cole and said, "I'll be right back." I was going to the principal's office to report my infraction, but as I walked away, I heard Donnie say to Cole, in a tone of wonder, "Wow, your mom's a b*tch!" I thought that was funny (and accurate), but Cole didn't. Anyway, I told the principal, "I think I just threatened Donnie DoWrong." He probably thought I was kidding, because he quipped, "Good. Someone needs to take that bully by the horns, because he's headed for prison." As a postscript, I'll add that Donnie has, indeed, done time in the joint - for (pun intended) "distribution of marijuana."
Most folks my age can't interact with their siblings in person yet, because while our parents are getting vaccinated, most of us 60-something youngsters in the work force aren't - not yet. But a chat group can help. You might even get a laugh, or worse yet, learn something.
