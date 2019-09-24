Term limits have long been discussed in American politics. This is true for the states, where 15 of them have enacted them for their legislatures, and at the national level where constitutional amendments have been consistently proposed in congress since the end of the Second World War. The public has shown durable support for the concept during that same time frame. Recent polling shows support for term limits can surpass 80 percent, meaning they almost assuredly have bipartisan support.
Still, there is a substantial number of people who argue against term limits. If proponents cite corruption and the need for new ideas, opponents counter by pointing out that voters have an opportunity to combat that corruption and force a change in perspective by voting. In fact, some have argued that term limits have always existed, we just call them elections.
Advocates for term limits often use the example of presidential term limits that were established by the 22nd Amendment to the constitution. However, it should be noted that executive offices are more prone to concentrations of power and subsequent abuse of it. There is a reason the distinction is made in our national government between the three branches. I've always believed it important to make note of that distinction when the topic of term limits is being discussed and try to avoid the overly simplistic argument that, "If it is right for the president, then it would be right for Congress too."
But, even within that body, an additional consideration is necessary. The congress is bicameral, and each chamber was deliberately structured and designed to address certain needs in terms of representation, the need for experience in a legislative body, and to insulate against a tyranny of the majority. The last time we tinkered with those structures was more than a century ago in the move to popular election of senators with the ratification of the 17th Amendment; a change designed to amplify the influence popular sovereignty. Ratifying an amendment to put term limits in place at the national level may, in some ways, mean a reversion to something closer to the intent of the original mechanism for selecting senators. For House of Representatives though, it would mean the imposition of a new rule that wouldn't just be limiting the number of terms members of congress can serve, but also limiting who Americans can vote for to serve in a chamber that was intentionally designed to allow for the most direct flavor of democracy possible in our federal government.
It also seems as if the clamor for term limits is, at its base, one driven by emotion; an understandable frustration with gridlock, corruption, and general ineffectiveness coming from congress. But, reelection rates hover around 90 percent for senators and members of the House, while approval rates for the institution tend to be under 20 percent. Being somewhat facetious, it seems people tend to believe that who they send to Washington are good people doing good work, so it must be the scumbags that the other 434 districts (or other 49 states) send there that are making things so bad.
That's an easy scapegoat and comfortable piece of reasoning for why things are the way they are. But, there wouldn't be a need to even consider things like term limits if we, all of us, didn't just find our way to a voting booth on election day, but also put in the work to find out who actually is corrupt or ineffective before we get there. Then, elections really would be the type of term limits that we seek.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
