"They knew what we were doing, and why. Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret."
Last Wednesday, Americans tuned in to what could be the most damaging testimony regarding the GOP lawmakers' attempts to undermine the impeachment inquiry. European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland seemed to have confirmed that there was, in fact, a bonafide quid pro quo arrangement between recently-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump, yet despite the national media attention on Sondland's bombshell testimony, did anyone notice what State Department aide David Holmes had relayed in terms of what Trump cared about most regarding corruption in Ukraine?
Trump's concern about corruption in Ukraine did not come to light until a U.S. presidential election was just around the corner. In other words, if Trump was so concerned about rooting out corruption in Ukraine, why wasn't that pursued as a White House priority in 2017 or in 2018? Sondland's testimony is important in terms of corroborating other witness testimony about a quid pro quo, and Sondland's revelations about how key officials in the White House had knowledge of the quid pro quo is disconcerting when you consider that Congress was not initially told about Trump's hold on U.S. security aid to Ukraine.
The very idea of a U.S. president soliciting assistance from a foreign government for political purposes should not be tolerated, and every American should want to see accountability in light of corroborating witness testimony in the House Intelligence Committee.
The real eye-opener, however, about a quid pro quo between Trump and Zelensky, is not only rooted in the concept of violating federal electoral laws or even the placing of political interests over national security concerns in a country that serves as a buffer between Russia and our European allies to the West.
There was one key element to what Holmes revealed about "investigations" into the Bidens, and it wasn't about whether or not there was any proof of Joe or Hunter Biden being involved in any sort of corruption.
The July 25 phone call, which led to the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry, was important to be sure, but consider the significance of the July 26 phone call between Sondland and Trump while Holmes listened to that call.
If a U.S. president is endeavoring to leverage security aid to an ally for political interests in a nation where tens of thousands have already died, that should be appalling to every American because Ukraine's national security interests are our national security interests.
The testimony of Sondland revealed exactly what Trump was trying to do, and Holmes explained that it wasn't about whether Ukraine's government would actually investigate the Bidens.
Ultimately, Holmes' revelation about how Trump merely wanted Zelensky to "announce" an investigation is what goes right to the heart of the entire matter - that Trump was never interested in doing a housecleaning on general corruption in Ukraine. But Trump did want to smear a political adversary to ensure four more years of a Trump White House.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
