COLUMN: Thank you, North Carolina Republicans, for voting out Madison Cawthorn

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, will not be a part of the next U.S. Congress. The 26-year-old North Carolinian was defeated in the Republican primary election last week.
And to the Republicans of North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, thank you. It would be easy to say your rejection of Mr. Cawthorn came not a moment too soon, but that would be inaccurate. The rejection should have come two years sooner.
Then again, maybe the thanks need to go to all Republicans in the Tar Heel State. There are strong indications that there was broad recognition that Mr. Cawthorn no longer needed to be a member of North Carolina's congressional delegation and that influential figures were doing what they could to make sure that is what happened.
A longtime political operative said the coalition that had formed to ensure that result was a "hit job" that he was glad to be a part of. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, openly endorsed the candidate who ended up becoming the Republican nominee. That nominee was also an elected official: State Sen. Chuck Edwards. He was one of seven opponents Cawthorn drew in the primary. Having so many opponents as an incumbent is indicative of a high level of dissatisfaction in his person's performance. Losing, despite the anti-incumbent vote being split so many different ways, is another.
Who could blame Edwards for running against Cawthorn? Or blame Sen. Tillis for supporting a non-incumbent candidate? Or blame Republicans for making that was, by all accounts, a statewide effort to make a change? After all, Cawthorn had made strange claims that Republicans in Washington, D.C., were coked-up orgy fanatics. He insisted on releasing videos where he beat up a sapling in order to - well, it is hard to say why he did that.
Cawthorn also got caught trying to carry a gun onto a plane. Twice. He has called Volodymyr Zelensky a thug. Despite coming from a very conservative congressional district, and aggressively portraying himself as a staunch conservative, Cawthorn decided he needed to dress in lingerie and attend a party while throwing back drinks.
Revelations that he has made payments over the internet to a male staffer with notes like, "For loving me day and night," are also not likely to sit well with many of Cawthorn's constituents. Maybe it was a joke or a statement lacking context, but this same staffer also filmed himself putting his hand on Cawthorn's groin while making remarks like the notes in the online payments. And that one note is not the only one that would be likely to offend Cawthorn's values-driven voters.
It would be easy to attribute Cawthorn's behavior to errors in judgment that might be a result of his relative youth. Even if he were older, he would still be a human being and subject to making mistakes or saying inartful things.
Some of his missteps might not be seen as such if there were not so many of them. Even innocuous things like traffic stops have been tossed on the pile of anti-Cawthorn arguments. But from the very beginning, Cawthorn seemed to be more than absent-minded, naïve, immature, or innocently sloppy. He came across as perniciously deceptive, malevolently arrogant, ridiculously gullible, and self-serving above all else.
It was painfully obvious two years ago that Cawthorn would be in over his head in Congress, and that he only sought the seat for his own ego. Maybe, instead of thanking North Carolina Republicans for now removing Cawthorn, we should be a little frustrated with them for subjecting us to him in the first place.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
