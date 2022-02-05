COLUMN: Thank you, TDP, for the opportunity

As I write my final article with Tahlequah Daily Press, I feel it's important to thank everyone who works with the newspaper to make it great. I can only imagine all of the hard work and dedication one must have to operate such a massive undertaking each week.
Executive Editor Kim Poindexter allowed me the opportunity to discuss my views for over a year, and I cannot express enough appreciation for that. This opportunity was afforded to me, and it has allowed me to reach people whom I could not have reached otherwise.
Over the past year, I have been able to speak about a range of topics and have received great feedback. This opportunity to write for the TDP has given me a great foundation to continue to create content for others to enjoy. I look forward to the opportunities for the future, and I will always look back at my time writing for this paper as a building block that was needed.
I wish the paper continued success as they continue to push great content.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
