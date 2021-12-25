I remember one Christmas where my uncle Sylvester came up from Fort Smith, Arkansas, to purchase gifts for my brother and me. As far back as I can remember, he has been there for us in ways he did not have to.
My mother was having difficulty providing for us, as she was a single mother. She was having a tough time buying Christmas gifts for us this particular year, and my uncle came to the rescue. He took my brother and me to Toys R Us and allowed us to get what we wanted. This was one of the most amazing experiences to ever happen to me.
Throughout my life, he has been there for our family. Our father is alive, but my uncle has always been my father figure. That special moment shaped my world for me. I saw a man take care of children who were not his own. That was commendable and it showed me how much he loved us. He has continued that love over my entire life.
This year, we will visit my uncle for the first time for Christmas. I cannot wait until we get there and enjoy our family for the holiday. We plan to head down to Fort Smith on Friday morning and will have a family dinner that evening. My uncle sounded so excited when I told him we were coming down.
Our children will get to enjoy their first dinner with my father's side of the family for Christmas. We do not know how many more Christmases we will have with our families, so it is important to take full advantage of the time we have.
I hope you all are able to enjoy your families this Christmas, as well.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co.
He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
